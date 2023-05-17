“The night could've changed my career in less than a heartbeat” – Brandon Miller reflects on his gun incident

Brandon Miller is a 20-year-old basketball prospect who is a projected third pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Miller is the best small forward in the class and will likely become a star in the professional basketball league.

While the forward is a fantastic player, his career could have ended a few months ago. Miller was linked to a fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman in February. Fortunately for him, he faced no charges.

The young basketball star brought the gun that was used in the shooting, which could have easily derailed his career. However, Miller's draft stock has not been impacted by the incident, and he'll likely be picked early in the draft.

Brandon Miller understands how serious the gun incident was

The NBA doesn't want to be affiliated with the gun culture. Ja Morant faced the consequences for simply flashing it on Instagram Live, and there is also a chance that he'll be suspended for an entire season due to this.

When Brandon Miller was linked to a shooting, he was in college, but he was still one of the best prospects. Many fans and analysts believed the incident could ruin his career, but this didn't happen. However, Miller understands that he could have faced severe consequences.

"It's all a lesson learned," the young star said. "You just always have to be aware of your surroundings and what you're surrounded by. I feel like the night could've changed my career in less than a heartbeat."

Miller will likely be a top-3 pick in the upcoming draft (Image via Getty Images)

Fortunately for him, the Alabama Crimson Tide star avoided any charges. It appears that he's learned his lesson and will be more careful in the future.

Miller was considered a cooperative witness in the murder case but not a suspect. Darius Millers, Miller's former teammate, and his friend Michael Lynn Davis were indicted on capital murder charges.

Miller was the best Alabama player last season (Image via Getty Images)

Brandon Miller is currently participating in the NBA Draft Combine. He's one of the most exciting prospects to watch, and he will use this opportunity to show NBA scouts what he's capable of.

In 37 games for Alabama last season, Miller averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Crimson Tide had two blowout wins in the first two rounds of the 2023 March Madness but were eliminated by the San Diego State Aztecs in the Sweet Sixteen.

Brandon Miller dealt with a groin injury during the tournament and couldn't do much to help his team. However, he's recovered and now has a chance to improve his draft stock.

