"The opportunity to get him out there and see him play in an NBA game is a huge miss" – OKC Thunder coach is confident Chet Holmgren will recover soon under his holistic development program

Chet Holmgren was expected to be one of the most exciting young players in the NBA this season after being selected second in the draft. The talented big man was a force in college basketball while at Gonzaga last year.

That ability was showcased after the draft as Holmgren put on a show while playing in the summer league. But the 20-year-old rookie suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot during a pro-am in Seattle. It was a devastating blow for the Thunder. Holmgren had surgery and is expected to miss the entire season, as OKC isn't in a hurry to rush their talented rookie back.

Although the Thunder continue to be in a rebuilding phase, the addition of Holmgren was supposed to inject life into the organization. That's what coach Mark Daigneault believes as well. On SiriusXM NBA Radio recently, Daigneault said:

"He's such a unique player that the opportunity to get him out there and see him play in an NBA game is a huge miss. We also have a holistic development program for every one player, not just injured players. "

OKC Thunder will have to wait for Chet Holmgren to make his NBA debut

The injury to Chet Holmgren put a damper on the start of the season for the OKC Thunder. One of the most talented two-way big men in the draft, Holmgren has superstar potential. The Thunder continue to be patient with their rebuild, as they've strategically added impressive pieces each year.

Holmgren is still expected to be one of the pieces that moves things forward in a hurry. Unfortunately for the Thunder and basketball fans, Holmgren's debut will have to wait. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey in the backcourt, Oklahoma City has some fascinating pieces to grow with.

General manager Sam Presti has continued to stack up the assets and future draft picks for this organization. That also means that, for the much-hyped 2023 draft class, the Thunder will be in a great position. Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson are the two prizes atop draft boards. Wembanyama, in particular, is being talked about as potentially one of the best draft prospects of all time.

Holmgren should be worth the wait, as he has the defensive ability and offensive upside to be one of the top forces around the league.

