"Them knees looked worse and worse" - NBA fans hilariously troll Kenny Smith for running on sand dunes like Steph Curry

Kenny Smith was hilariously trolled by NBA fans on social media after a video of him running up the sand dunes in Abu Dhabi surfaced. Smith was one of many former players representing the league during the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi games. The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves played a couple of games there last week.

In a video shared by NBA on TNT, Smith gave a shoutout to Steph Curry and began running the sand dunes despite his bulky knees. Curry went viral during his vacation in Dubai for running up and down, as well as lateral, in sand dunes.

Smith explained that it was his training for the upcoming season of "Inside the NBA." The two-time champion is known for running to the big board through the years, but lost a lot this season even to Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson.

Fans on social media broke out in laughter as they saw Kenny Smith struggle to get up on sand dunes that were not as high in Steph Curry's viral video. They began trolling "The Jet" for looking like his knees were about to give out.

"Them knees looked worse and worse the longer the video went on."

"Kenny looks like he’s running to the bathroom trying not to 💩 himself."

"Man that looks painful, like the next step might be the one where one of his legs snaps like a twig."

"Man, the way Kenny's legs were rubbing together running on that hot sand I'm surprised he didn't spontaneously combust."

Kenny Smith thinks a future NBA MVP will come from the Middle East

Kenny Smith thinks there is a future league MVP from the Gulf. (Photo: NBA.com)

In an interview with Esquire Middle East, Kenny Smith opened up about the expansion of the NBA and how international players are slowly taking over. Smith believes that there is a lot of great talent around the world and he won't be surprised to see a future league MVP from the Middle East.

"The best players in the world are no longer only from America," Smith said. "The last four MVPs, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic, are not American-born. This is a global game, and that’s what's great about it. That's why we're here in Abu Dhabi and perhaps one day we'll witness a talent from Abu Dhabi rise to become the NBA's MVP."

