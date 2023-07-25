“Then Joker is worth $1.1 billion” – Rumors of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander probable for $400 million future contract has NBA fans going nuts

The Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the league's rising young stars who asserted himself last season. Lately, there's been rumors about SGA's upcoming deal and he could be the first player in NBA history to sign a $400 million deal.

Since the news of Kylian Mbappe's contract offer of over $700 million for one year, that he received from Al Hilal, many have started to look at NBA contracts differently. Additionally, the Boston Celtics signed Jaylen Brown to a five-year $304 million supermax extension.

Gilgeous-Alexander is still under contract with the Thunder after he signed a five-year, $180 deal with the team in 2021. Due to this, rumors about his next contract started to boil and there have been predictions that he could sign a $400 million deal.

With that, fans quickly went crazy and started to speculate about what NBA contracts will be like in the future. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Chris Reilly @C_Reilly5 @LegionHoops Then joker is worth $1.1 billion

𝖓𝖆𝖙𝖊 @skimabo @LegionHoops hes good but overpaying a free throw merchant is crazy

Honest KD Fan @TrolledByKD @LegionHoops Can’t even carry his team to the playoffs

jumoke.sol @jumokesol @LegionHoops He deserves it if JB is getting 300m$

Drew @DrewV2323 @LegionHoops They better give Luka 500! 5/500….

Retro Bryan 🎮 @InfoTruthWar @LegionHoops But why ? Why pay these players so much lol

Jorge L. Soto @jorgeee41 @LegionHoops & I predict Luka Dončić will be the first NBA player to land a $500M contract

Winners only @mo_cash2X @LegionHoops MBappe got the Leauge increasing the bread

InsulinFart @InsulinFart @LegionHoops All these players getting bags without showing they can win is just wild.

Heat in 5(👉⌚️) @jos2021 @LegionHoops He couldn’t even take his team to the playoffs .

Average Joe @AverageAsianJo @LegionHoops 400 mil for a fashion runway purple patch merchant lmao

Slipper Connoisseur @ErRoR_584 @LegionHoops These are just made up numbers at this point lol

SGA had a great year last season. He averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, which was good enough to get him named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

He's expected to do great things in his career, including signing massive deals in the foreseeable future.

Taking a moment to share a speech, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander inspires Kentucky

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was recruited by the Kentucky Wildcats back in college. Kentucky has been producing a plethora of great NBA talents for quite some time now. In a recent event, SGA visited the men's basketball team to inspire the players.

"I love the way you guys play basketball." SGA said. "You guys move it, you play for each other, you guys can all pass, shoot and dribble."

"Just keep being selfless, and keep working hard. I'm sure you guys hear it all the time. You guys are talented and if you guys stay together, it's gonna be very good, I'm sure."

Gilgeous-Alexander was a standout in college, even for a one-and-done star, he made the most out of it. During his one-year stay at Kentucky, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. He also shot 48.5% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc.

Even though he didn't average a huge amount of points, he was still able to produce solid production for the Wildcats. SGA helped the team make it all the way to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament before declaring for the NBA Draft.

