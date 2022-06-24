"There's a lot of great players there with unique skillsets and I feel like I can kind of pair up with them" - Chet Holmgren excited about linking up with Shai Gilegeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey

Chet Holmgren was widely regarded as one of the favorites to be picked No.1 in the draft. However, the Orlando Magic turned the tables and decided to go with Paolo Banchero as their first overall pick since 2004. This meant that the Oklahoma City Thunder had the chance to get the big man Chet Holmgren.

They took the opportunity with open arms and landed the 7 feet Gonzago player. The 20-year-old is an exciting prospect, who made a name for himself with his diverse skillset. He has the ability to shoot and is also a terrific shot blocker. Pairing him alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey could strengthen the OKC Thunder.

Chet Holmgren has in the past shown that he is highly confident. In an interview, the young sensation also mentioned that he could be the best player in the NBA in just a few months. However, only time will tell if he reaches those heights. He certainly has the pieces around him that can help his game and Holmgren is excited about the same. He said in the interview:

"I think it's a great situation, great dynamic. Playing with guys like Josh and Shai as well as everybody down the roster, there's a lot of great players there with unique skillsets and I feel like I can kind of pair up with them and help enhance theirs as well as have their skillset enhance mine."

NBA @NBA



2022 No. 2 pick @ChetHolmgren discusses how he'll fit in with the @okcthunder 2022 #NBADraft presented by State Farm, now on ESPN and ABC.

Chet Holmgren averaged 14.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG and 3.7 BPG in 31 games for the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the 2021-22 season. He was a vital piece to their team and showcased his ability on both ends of the floor. The 20-year-old shot 60% from the field and 39% from the three-point range.

He certainly has certain aspects of his game that he could still work on. But if all works well, Holmgren could be one of the stars in the league in the next few years.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



"Myself in two months."



's confidence is through the roof heading into the draft @brhoops "Best player in the NBA?""Myself in two months." @ChetHolmgren

Can the OKC Thunder build a playoff team around Chet Holmgren and the other stars on the roster?

Arkansas v Gonzaga

The OKC Thunder have been in full rebuild mode for a while now. Since Russell Westbrook left, they have only made the playoffs once and have finished 14th in the last two seasons. However, they have some talented youngsters in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Poku.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



His most dominant moments from Gonzaga Chet Holmgren is more than ready for tonight

The team has the right balance on the backcourt but needed a big man that could make the difference. That is where Chet Holmgren could be useful for the Thunder. His ability to shoot at 7 feet is what separates him from the others in the draft class. Holmgren's presence could also help the Thunder solve their defensive weaknesses.

Pranav Sriraman @PranavSriraman Chet Holmgren was a transition cheat code for Gonzaga last year. Often times he was the one who set them up for transition opportunities with his elite rim defense and he was so phenomenal at capitalizing against unset defenses as a scorer and passer.

They look like a better team with him. Although they are still young, there is no denying that there is a lot of firepower. However, the free agency market is another option where they could further strengthen the roster. If they onboard some veterans who can mentor these talented young players, the Thunder could make their way back into the playoffs.

