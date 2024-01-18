"They F'ed up": Trae Young savagely mocks Magic for letting Dejounte Murray shoot game-winning buzzer-beater

Dejounte Murray hit the game winner at the buzzer in Atlanta as the Hawks stood tall to defeat the Orlando Magic 106-104 to stay alive in the play-in race. Paolo Banchero had tied the game for Orlando with a three-pointer in the final seconds, but Murray had the final say in the contest.

After the game, Hawks' superstar Trae Young reacted to Murray's game winner on Instagram, mocking the Magic for how they chose to defend the All-Star guard.

"They F'd up letting him go to his spot," Young wrote on his story.

Atlanta won its second game in a row and moved to 17-23 in the East standings, holding the final play-in spot. Meanwhile, Orlando fell to 22-19 and is currently eighth. The Magic have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Trae Young on Dejounte Murray's game winner

Dejounte Murray reacts to his game-winning shot - "I made a great shot"

Dejounte Murray handed the Atlanta Hawks the home win over the Orlando Magic with his winner to keep the franchise within the play-in race.

In the postgame presser, Murray expressed his satisfaction with how he ran the play.

"It's a make or miss league. I always feel like I'm going to make my next shot. I'm a react type of guy. I take what the defense is giving me. Mid-range is my sweet spot. I made a great shot," Murray told media, via NBA.com.

"He hit a tough shot over a high hand. Give them credit for the way they battled and fought," Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley said on Murray's game winner, per NBA.com.

Dejounte Murray posted 26 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals vs the Magic, on 11/18 shooting.

He and Trae Young combined for 13 turnovers (five and eight, respectively), which didn't cost Atlanta the win in the end.

"We want to win games a lot better than that. There's a lot of things we can work on, like taking care of the ball. That begins with myself," the All-Star guard said, via NBA.com.

Dejounte Murray could see his future away from Atlanta, as the Hawks have made him available for a trade. The franchise hasn't revealed its asking price for Murray, who will likely move to another team before the NBA Trade Deadline on February 8th.

Murray is reportedly expected to attract significant interest from contending teams, like the LA Lakers, who are dealing with ups and downs and want to bolster their roster. An alleged return to the San Antonio Spurs is not out of the question either, as trade talks are expected to intensify moving forward.

Dejounte Murray has averages of 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists, on 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. He hasn't missed a game so far this season.

