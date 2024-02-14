"They fighting over Ice Spice" - Shaquille O'Neal allegedly deleting diss comment on Kanye West has NBA fans going berserk

Earlier, in 2022, Shaquille O'Neal and American rapper Kanye West made headlines for their online beef. After Shaq called Kyrie Irving an “idiot” alluding to Irving’s anti-semitic controversy, West attacked O’Neal for caring more about business than anything else.

Since then, the relationship between Shaquille O'Neal and West has remained sour as the rapper has slowly disappeared from the public eye. The reason behind West’s disappearance from the public eye has been his controversial anti-semitic remarks that sparked public outrage.

The beef between the NBA legend and the rapper added another layer. The “Jesus Walks” singer recently issued a public apology in Hebrew for his anti-semitic remarks that he made in the past. He later thanked people who helped him during tough times on his social media handle.

Shaquille O'Neal quickly responded to the Instagram post by West asking him to man up and face him.

“who cares stop bitchin and snitchin. i kno u saw me at the super bowl i was waiting for u to say something smart. man up. nobody wanna see u cryin man up lil boy.”

Though Shaq deleted his comments quickly, his response did not go unnoticed. After finding Shaq’s dissing comments on West, NBA fans went ballistic. Alluding to Shaq meeting American rapper Ice Spice at the Super Bowl, one of the fans hilariously commented,

"They fighting over Ice Spice."

Another fan roasted Shaq linking him to the Houston Rockets’ great Yao Ming. The fan wrote,

“shaq is picking on people shorter than him…. didn’t talk like that to Yao!”

Here are some more comments from fans on social media.

The beef between Shaquille O'Neal and Kanye West

The beef between Shaquille O’Neal and Kanye West started in November 2022. In a segment on NBA on TNT, Shaq ripped Kyrie Irving, who was then playing for the Brooklyn Nets, for the anti-semitic controversy that surrounded him. After Charles Barkley criticized Irving for his actions, Shaq did not hold back.

The LA Lakers legend slammed Irving for giving a bad reputation to basketball. He also called Irvin an “idiot” for sharing a documentary on Amazon Prime that uses antisemitic notions to give an agenda a face.

"The game we used to love and we promote, it brings people together," O’Neal said. "And it hurts me sometimes when we have to sit up here to talk about stuff that divides the game. Now we got to answer for what this idiot has done.”

After Shaquille O'Neal's comments went viral, Kanye attacked Shaq, implying that the NBA legend was more of a businessman, who was more interested in profits than anything else. West also alluded to Shaq’s connection with Canadian businessman Jamie Salter. He is the CEO of Authentic Brands Group, with which Shaq is in business.

Salter and ABG bought Reebok from Adidas in 2021, and West was a big part of Adidas before he lost his deal with the company due to his anti-semitic comments.

After West made his comments about Shaq, the NBA legend fired back at the rapper. Shaquille O'Neal jabbed at West in the rapper’s own lines.

“Believe me, you don’t know me like that. Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye West, ‘I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you’. Take my advice. Get your family business in order. Have a great day, brother.”

