“They should figure out a way to hire Steph Curry as a player-coach, maybe Paul George” - JJ Redick says it doesn’t matter who the coach is because the LA Lakers can’t contend next year

The LA Lakers’ long climb back into NBA championship contention has begun in earnest. They’ve already hired their legendary former coach to be a significant voice in looking for Frank Vogel’s replacement.

General manager Rob Pelinka promised a thorough search to find a coach who can maximize the potential of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

On "First Take," former NBA player JJ Redick, however, was adamant that no coaching change will make the squad a bona fide championship contender.

To become a legit title hopeful next season, Redick is pushing the LA Lakers to do the impossible:

“I think they should figure out a way to hire Steph Curry as a player-coach, maybe Paul George, fill out the coaching staff with current players. That’s the only way they can get back to contention.

"There’s no way this core group, those three guys with their lack of draft picks, with no real money in free agency – they’re not in contention next year, doesn’t matter who the coach is.”

It’s almost a guarantee that the Lakers will run back the same core group of James, AD and Westbrook. Team owner Jeanie Buss has reportedly vowed to keep “King James” even if he refuses to sign a contract extension.

The Lakers could also be stuck with Westbrook due to the former MVP’s massive contract and lack of willing trade partners. If a trade has to happen, the Lakers will have to give up more draft capital, which they supposedly refused to do at the trade deadline in February.

Moving Davis will also require a big leap of faith from a potential trade partner to trust the injury-hampered AD to stay healthy.

“I know for a fact by numerous executives I've spoken to, you can't get but so much value for Anthony Davis.”



lakersdaily.com/stephen-a-smit… Stephen A. Smith says Anthony Davis doesn’t have any trade value“I know for a fact by numerous executives I've spoken to, you can't get but so much value for Anthony Davis.” Stephen A. Smith says Anthony Davis doesn’t have any trade value“I know for a fact by numerous executives I've spoken to, you can't get but so much value for Anthony Davis.”lakersdaily.com/stephen-a-smit…

James, Davis and Westbrook limped to an 11-10 record when they played together. More importantly and controversially, Westbrook said in his exit interview that Bron and AD never supported him in a way they said they would in public.

Bill Oram @billoram The Lakers keeping Russell Westbrook might sound crazy — crazy enough to have a full conversation with yourself, even — but it might be the best move Rob Pelinka could make this summer. theathletic.com/3281963/2022/0… The Lakers keeping Russell Westbrook might sound crazy — crazy enough to have a full conversation with yourself, even — but it might be the best move Rob Pelinka could make this summer. theathletic.com/3281963/2022/0…

Regardless of how the Lakers fill out the roster, they’re not going anywhere if their trio of superstars can’t get the job done.

The LA Lakers could still be fighting for a play-in spot next season

If the Lakers' superstar trio can't get their acts together as a unit, more disappointment is coming to Hollywood. [Photo: NBA.com]

Lost in the narrative of the LA Lakers’ bid to become title contenders next season is the fact that the West may only get stronger.

The Golden State Warriors could have James Wiseman and a more experienced Jordan Poole to play with their iconic trio.

The Denver Nuggets, who should have Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. next season, are as tough as they come. Back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic will have a full supporting cast added to a team that more than punched its weight this season.

The Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks are showing in their semifinal series just how much better they are than the Lakers this season and next. Even the New Orleans Pelicans, who played a major part in eliminating the Tinseltown team from the play-in tournament, will have Zion Williamson back.

“I’m growing impatient because we had the fourth-highest payroll in the league. When you spend that kind of money… you expect to go deep into the playoffs. I’m not happy, I’m not satisfied.”



(via Jeanie Buss on the frustrating Lakers season:“I’m growing impatient because we had the fourth-highest payroll in the league. When you spend that kind of money… you expect to go deep into the playoffs. I’m not happy, I’m not satisfied.”(via @latimes Jeanie Buss on the frustrating Lakers season:“I’m growing impatient because we had the fourth-highest payroll in the league. When you spend that kind of money… you expect to go deep into the playoffs. I’m not happy, I’m not satisfied.”(via @latimes) https://t.co/Y10mOLJCFN

Unfortunately, the Lakers are stuck in a situation that JJ Redick perfectly explained. Unless James, Davis and Westbrook can stay healthy and play cohesively, hitting the reset button may serve them best after this season.

