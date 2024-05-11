"They were glazing Drake when CLB and FATD dropped" - NBA fans clamor at Pacers arena blaring “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

Fans at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse who are watching Game 2 of the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers game on Friday were vibing to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." The track by the American rapper was the fourth diss track he released about Drake. When the arena played the song, though, fans called them out for doing the same thing with the songs of the Canadian rapper.

The beef between the two rappers has been around for a few months now. The latest among the two to release a diss track was Drizzy, with the song "The Heart Part 6." The song was released a day after Lamar put out "Not Like Us."

The songs that the two rappers have produced and released have overwhelmed fans. They've also influenced arenas to play their songs, with the Pacers' arena getting in on the trend.

The arena played the entire first verse of the song during Game 2 of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

However, not all fans were impressed with it, and they had something to say about the arena's choice of music. Here are some of what fans had to say.

"They were glazing Drake when clb and fatd dropped," a fan doesn't want to see NBA players vibing to the song.

"Only people in the arena who know the song are the players," one fan jokes about the players being the only ones who know the song.

"Are Pacers fans rhyming along?" another fan is curious if the Indiana fans know the song.

Other fans decided to troll the Pacers for their choice of in-arena music.

"0-2 talking about “they not us”…they got that right LMFAOOO," a fan said.

"Yeah we’re going up 3-0," a fan already made his prediction based on the song choice.

"It was only a matter of time," this fan knew it was coming.

Inside the NBA joins in on the fun, and plays "Not Like Us"

Everyone enjoying the beef of Lamar and Drake has been listening to all their diss tracks.

Inside the NBA, didn't want to miss out on the fun, as they also played the song in their broadcast. In Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves, the broadcast played "Not Like Us."

With the recent back-and-forth of Drake and Lamar, there's also a new beef that emerged. Both Shaquille O'Neal and Shannon Sharpe disagree with how the former LA Lakers interacted with Nikola Jokic. Sharpe criticized the former NBA star, which led to Diesel releasing a diss track.

Pacers must take advantage of Game 3

The Pacers are down 2-0 against the Knicks, but they have a shot to win on Friday night, as they play in front of their home crowd. New York is struggling, as it's missing missing out on key players.

Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic are out for the season. Mitchell Robinson was recently injured, while OG Anunoby is out, as he deals with a hamstring injury from Game 2.

Indiana needs to take advantage of that in Game 3 to prevent the Knicks from sweeping them.

