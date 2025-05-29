"They gone slander KD so bad" - NBA fans react as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander inches closer to OKC GOAT status with finals run

NBA most valuable player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder dominated in the Western Conference finals-clinching Game 5 at home on Wednesday. Even before they made it official, fans were already buzzing online with their various reactions.
The Thunder closed out the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the West finals, running away with a 124-94 victory to make their way to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.
Fans celebrated the feat, particularly how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was on his way to GOAT status in OKC, sharing their opinions on X (formerly Twitter).
"They gone slander kd (Kevin Durant) so bad when shai nem win the championship and it’s real nasty work but i’m already seeing it’s gone happen," a fan said.
"The real face of the league," a user said.
"Shai haters realllllll quiet right about now," a fan highlighted.
"The convos he’s abt to be in is insane," a comment brought forth.
"Just the MVP doing MVP things," a fan opined.
"Man’s been cooking so long he might qualify for a michelin star," a user pointed out.
"Well deserved MVP by the way!!!!" a comment underscored.
In the series-clinching win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high 34 points on 14-of-25 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point territory. He also had eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes.
The three-time NBA All-Star was later named the Western Conference finals MVP.
