"They gone slander KD so bad" - NBA fans react as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander inches closer to OKC GOAT status with finals run

NBA most valuable player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder dominated in the Western Conference finals-clinching Game 5 at home on Wednesday. Even before they made it official, fans were already buzzing online with their various reactions.

Ad

The Thunder closed out the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the West finals, running away with a 124-94 victory to make their way to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans celebrated the feat, particularly how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was on his way to GOAT status in OKC, sharing their opinions on X (formerly Twitter).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"They gone slander kd (Kevin Durant) so bad when shai nem win the championship and it’s real nasty work but i’m already seeing it’s gone happen," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The real face of the league," a user said.

"Shai haters realllllll quiet right about now," a fan highlighted.

"The convos he’s abt to be in is insane," a comment brought forth.

"Just the MVP doing MVP things," a fan opined.

"Man’s been cooking so long he might qualify for a michelin star," a user pointed out.

Ad

"Well deserved MVP by the way!!!!" a comment underscored.

In the series-clinching win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high 34 points on 14-of-25 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point territory. He also had eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes.

The three-time NBA All-Star was later named the Western Conference finals MVP.

This article is to be updated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More