“They just told me to play my game” – Eric Bledsoe attributes his strong game against the Miami Heat to his LA Clippers teammates

Eric Bledsoe is the man of the moment for the LA Clippers. The 31-year-old scored 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting as the Clippers rallied from a 17-point deficit to take down the Miami Heat 112-109 at Staples Center on Thursday.

This is Bledsoe’s second 20-point game of the season and just his fourth double-digit scoring performance for the LA Clippers.

Speaking to the media following the Clippers’ sixth consecutive win, Eric Bledsoe credited his teammates for his good game.

Bledsoe, who also had three rebounds, three assists and blocked three shots, said of the Clippers players around him:

“They just told me to just play my game. Go out there and play my game. Don't worry about the mistakes. That comes with it. They welcomed me with open arms. it's been pretty fun through the struggles and tonight.”

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue says he is happy for Eric Bledsoe

The LA Clippers are Eric Bledsoe’s third NBA team in as many years. He played for the Milwaukee Bucks a few seasons ago and then for the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

After being traded to the LA Clippers in the offseason, Bledsoe began the 2021-22 campaign with a solid showing as he dropped 22 points in a loss to the Warriors. He then went on a single-digit scoring streak, finally hitting 11 points in the Clippers’ previous game against Portland.

Speaking on backing Eric Bledsoe despite his run of poor form, Clippers head coach Ty Lue remarked:

“I'm never going to give up on a player no matter what the situation is... I'm just happy for Bled.”

Lue also joked in the same presser about the relatively quiet Eric Bledsoe. He said:

“When we can get him to say two words, we know he's getting comfortable.”

When asked about his reserved nature, Bledsoe responded:

"I'm just a naturally quiet guy. I'll talk a little bit, as you can see... T-Lue messed me with a lot in practice trying to get me to say.”

When asked what Ty Lue told him, Bledsoe replied:

“Yesterday he told me, you ain't gotta say nothing to me, but I'm gonna mess with you.”

