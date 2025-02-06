"They just traded for Bynum 3.0" - Fans react to Lakers' 7-foot-2 acquisition Mark Williams being criticized by broadcaster for 'lack of effort'

NBA fans reacted to the Charlotte Hornets' broadcaster's criticism of LA Lakers player Mark Williams at halftime during the Hornets' game against the Washington Wizards. The video surfaced on social media on the day the Lakers traded for the center to fill the defensive gap.

"I'm okay when shots are missed," the broadcaster said. "I' okay when errors happen. But if there is at least effort, I can live with those things. Mark Williams has put up a stat that I have never seen from a starting center. ... He was so poor from the effort perspective today that they had to switch him off of Jonas Valanciunas."

The Hornets faced the Wizards on Tuesday, Feb. 4, eventually losing to one of the worst teams in the league. Despite his poor stats in the first half, Williams, who is 7-foot-2, ended the game with 23 points, 14 rebounds, one steal and one block.

NBA fans reacted to the post with one of them defending the center. A fan wrote that just like any other NBA player, Williams was having a bad night.

"Not even a game but a half so who cares you could say the same about 99% of the players in the league," a fan wrote.

One of the fans hilariously suggested that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka paid off the broadcaster to criticize Williams so that no other team would think of acquiring him.

"Rob is actually so gangster he paid off the broadcaster to say this, to lower Mark's trade value," the fan wrote.

In disagreement with the broadcaster, one of the fans wrote that once Williams joins LeBron James and Luka Doncic, he would put in effort because he would be playing for the Lakers.

"I think playing with Luka and LeBron for the Lakers would get one's effort to rise up significantly but I would be wrong," the fan wrote.

Some of the fans equated him with versions of Hassan Whiteside and former Laker and two-time NBA champion Andrew Bynum.

"So they just traded for Bynum 3.0," a fan wrote.

"Possibly Hassan Whiteside 2.0?" Another fan wrote.

One of the fans reminded everyone of his game stat against the Wizards.

"Yet He Had The 3rd Highest +/- On His Team 😭 Also Had 23 & 14," the fan wrote.

While accepting that Williams had a bad night against the Wizards, this fan was excited about the center playing a bigger role with the new team.

"Lakers traded for him based on his overall play. Can finish around the rim and protect the paint. Lengthy and mobile. Maybe he was out of sync that night. Let's see what type of role player he will be in L.A." the fan wrote.

Lakers' move to trade for Mark Williams was an absolute steal

Rob Pelinka might have atoned for the dull or bad move he might have made for the Lakers in the past. After striking arguably the greatest trade in NBA history to steal Luka Doncic, Pelinka might have saved the franchise for at least a decade.

Just when the Lakers fans were scratching their head for Pelinka's next move to address the center position, he pulled off another masterpiece.

Pelinka traded away rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a pick swap to the Hornets in 2031 and a 2031 first-round pick. This was yet another big move where Pelinka didn't give up much to acquire a good pick.

In his third season with the NBA, Willaims is averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for the Hornets. He has been shooting 58.6% from the field and 78.0% from the free-throw line.

Yes, availability has been an issue regarding Williams, but the chance of him fitting alongside players like James and Doncic is very high. Moreover, so far this year, he has shown that he could be a great center and thrive in JJ Redick's kind of play on both sides.

