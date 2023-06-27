“They’ll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie” – Tobias Harris gives cold response to Sixers fans over trade rumors around him

The Philadelphia 76ers look ready to move on from Tobias Harris as trade rumors around him have started to spike up since the start of the offseason. The organization is looking for a fresh start after being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs for the third straight year (and five of six).

Harris has been with the Sixers since the 2018-19 season after he was traded by the LA Clippers. Ever since being with the team, he's been one of the most consistent players, but it's looking like the team is ready to move on from him this summer.

Recently, Tobias addressed the trade rumors that have centered around him.

"Trade speculation, casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie," Harris said.

"But at the end of the day, they have to realize, you're not getting a 6-9 forward back who can d**n near shoot 40% from 3, guard other teams' best player, shoot, post up, drive, play 70-plus games a year."

Earlier this week, rumors about Harris emerged as the Sixers have been willing to move him this summer. It was reported that Tobias was a target by the Phoenix Suns and the Sixers would execute a three-team trade. Later on, it was confirmed that the Suns are keeping DeAndre Ayton, eliminating the trade discussions about the 6-foot-9 forward.

Harris finished the 2022-23 season on a disappointing note. His numbers dropped compared to the previous season but has remained available for the team, only missing eight games. He averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for last season.

With his decline, it's clear why the team is ready to move on from him. Philly has had a ton of disappointments, and they need a fresh start from the role player. Plus, he can get a chance to have a refresher with a different team.

Returning to the Sixers is still an option for Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris is in the final year of his deal and hasn't received an offer for an extension. It's also one reason why he could be moved this summer to a different team. Harris was asked about his potential future with the Sixers and the forward expressed his willingness to run it back with the same group.

"I believe we have the right talent to be a championship team and we have the right pieces and the right culture," Harris said. "With a new coach, I'm excited for what we can bring to the table.

"The teams that stay together and build their culture and build their chamistry, those are the ones that prevail. I'm excited to come back and bring this group back, add a few pieces that help us out as a whole team and be ready to win."

Tobias Harris might not get an offer to extend his contract as the Sixers are prioritizing Tyrese Maxey and James Harden over him.

