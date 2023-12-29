"They must have thought we were sheep" - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops subtle bomb on OKC Thunder skeptics with cryptic IG post

The OKC Thunder has risen as one of the best teams this season, thanks to the brilliance of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Before the start of the season, many shared their doubts about the team's ability due to their youth. Now, they've surprised their doubters with how successful they've been.

Gilgeous-Alexander is their outspoken leader on the court. He's currently averaging 31.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting over 54% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc. Defensively, he leads the league in steals with 2.8 a game, a game-changer for the Thunder.

On Instagram, SGA is known for his rhymes and smart captions. He recently posted on IG with a caption subtly taking shots at the team's doubters.

"Ohhhh they must’ve thought it was sweet," SGA started. "we used to look at schedules and prepare for defeat, ohhhh they must’ve thought we were sheep, until they peeked under the disguise and looked at our teeth"

As a team, they've been aggressive. They're one of the favorites to make it into the postseason after missing it the past three seasons. With SGA as their best player, the Thunder have done a great job in securing a top spot in the West.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave huge compliments to his teammate

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't the only player who's done an excellent job for the Thunder this season. Although he usually gets most of the credit, other players deserve to be mentioned for their efforts. One of those players is Jalen Williams, who's shown massive improvement since his rookie season.

The second-year forward is averaging 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. SGA praised his young teammate for the superb job he's been doing so far, as he has become a significant part of the team's system. The 6-foot-6 guard was asked if he sees any similarities in Williams’ game to his.

"I see a lot of it. Dub works out with me all the time," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "None of it I’m surprised by… Obviously, we’ve grown a lot closer since Day 1. He’s getting better every day. He’s gonna be a star in this league for a long time as we can see, sky’s the limit for him."

Williams has a chance to win the Most Improved Player award this season. Thanks to the massive improvement he's shown, the Thunder is in an ideal position.

In the past five games, Williams has averaged 21.6 points, three rebounds and 4.2 assists. He's currently on a three-game streak where he scored more than 20 points.

