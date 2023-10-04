"They need to legalize it": Patrick Bet-David has wild suggestion while discussing LeBron James being named in PED scandal

A decade ago, LeBron James' name was brought up during U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Biogenesis investigation. This was mainly because of James' apparent association with trainer David Alexander. As this topic was revisited, businessman Patrick Bet-David said that PEDs should be legalized in sports.

While James was cleared of any wrongdoing, new revelations came to light through ESPN's Mike Fish. In a trove of 1,400 unredacted federal documents, ESPN found out details that was previously hidden from the public eye.

This revealed athletes and personalities, ranging from world-champion boxers and wrestlers to fitness experts and even entertainers, whose names surfaced during the investigation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Patrick Bet-David, he has no problems with athletes using PEDs and pushed to legalize them in professional sports:

"They need to get over this fact that these guys are doing like they need to legalize it already in sports.

"Guys that are playing sports that are, you know, putting their bodies through being hit, running non-stop — eyes they need to take certain things that are not going to take. ... I don't have a problem with athletes taking it, I don't have a problem with it. They're athletes playing a different game. They are taking a different risk."

WATCH: Patrick Bet-David talks about legalizing PEDs in professional sports and LeBron James' name being brought up in the Biogenesis scandal at the 7:00 mark

How LeBron James got cleared from the Biogenesis scandal

Contrary to the widespread belief, investigative documents revealed that LeBron James was not associated with David Alexander. ESPN's Mike Fish clarified that the documents identified Alexander as the personal trainer of James' wife, Savannah.

Former DEA investigator Kevin Stanfill confirmed looking at the connection but there was no direct link to James despite examining all aspects. Stanfill said:

“I can tell you that we looked into everything just because we knew this day would come. … She wasn’t getting any supplements, anything like that. … There was never any indication that LeBron James did anything wrong."

In addition, Stanfill emphasized that the four-time NBA champion was unaware that his name, his wife and associates had even been mentioned in the Biogenesis investigation.