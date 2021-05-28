"They're choking their brains out" - Skip Bayless blasts LA Clippers for underperforming in the NBA Playoffs again

The LA Clippers are on the verge of another postseason collapse, as a loss tonight against the Dallas Mavericks will put them in a precarious situation. They lost the first two games of the series at Staples Center, courtesy of two brilliant performances from Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers now have to turn up in Game 3 to save their season.

Skip Bayless miffed with the LA Clippers, admits he was 'dead solid wrong' about them

Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers are in a spot of bother in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Skip Bayless was joined by his co-host and former NFL star Shannon Sharpe on the latest episode of 'First Take'. Bayless appeared visibly annoyed with the LA Clippers' performances in the playoffs so far, a team that he declared his support for, following Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's decision to join them in 2019.

Bayless vented his frustration, saying:

"I’m so done with the Clippers. I picked them to win the championship. I was dead solid wrong."

Skip Bayless was completely distraught by how the LA Clippers have crumbled under the slightest hint of pressure and added:

"They're choking their brains out"

The LA Clippers boast one of the best rosters in the NBA, and head coach Tyronn Lue is blessed with a balanced starting lineup as well as key role players on his bench.

"This is fixin' to be over! I am SO done with the Clippers. Shannon Sharpe, you can bring in all the props you want. If you want to burn a Clippers jersey on Monday, I'll deserve it."@RealSkipBayless is OVER his Clippers 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YyQs6yBQOc — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 28, 2021

Also Read: Reports reveal Milwaukee Bucks decided against avoiding Miami Heat in 2021 NBA Playoffs despite initial tanking discussions

However, they have flattered to deceive in the postseason for the second year running. The Clippers infamously bowed out in the Western Conference semi-finals in the NBA Bubble last year, despite having a 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets.

The Clippers were expected to be in the running for the NBA Championship this year. The management made some critical changes to the roster, bringing in experienced heads like Serge Ibaka, Nicolas Batum and Rajon Rondo.

Luka has been TORCHING the Clippers all series.



Expect more magic tonight in Game 3#MtnDew3pt (@MountainDew) pic.twitter.com/M0wkekKLqo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2021

They also handed sharp-shooter Luke Kennard a 4-year, $64 million contract, but he hasn't played a single playoffs minute yet, which questions the LA Clippers' front office strategy. Terence Mann, who averaged close to 19 minutes in the regular season, hasn't featured at all in the first round series either.

The LA Clippers will now have to put in a stellar performance at the American Airlines Center, or they could face the embarrassing prospect of a sweep in Game 4.

Also Read: LA Clippers or LA Lakers - Which team has the higher chance of getting knocked out in Round 1 | NBA Playoffs 2021