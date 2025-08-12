"They're gonna investigate him now" - NBA fans go wild as Michael Porter Jr seemingly backs betting after 'I don’t have gambling as a vice' take

Michael Porter Jr's latest comments about sports betting have gone viral on social media. Fans went wild in the comments, considering Porter Jr's younger brother, Jontay, pleaded guilty in a federal investigation about his involvement in NBA gambling.Earlier this week, Porter Jr. said that, unlike his brother, his vice wasn't gambling.&quot;I never struggled with the gambling addiction. I never I never struggled with that vice,&quot; he said on his YouTube channel.During his appearance on the &quot;One Night with Steiny&quot; podcast on Tuesday, the NBA player shockingly backed sports betting. He said that sports betting could get people rich in a short time.&quot;Think about if you can get all your homies rich by telling them, ‘Yo bet $10,000 on my under.. this one game, I’m gonna act like I got an injury’ and they all get a little bag… some people come from nothing.&quot;The fans had a lot to say in the comments, with some fans predicting an investigation into Michael Porter Jr.&quot;They're gonna investigate him now.&quot;MBJ Bets @MBJbetsLINK@TheDunkCentral @Fullcourtpass They're gonna investigate him now&quot;He fina be under investigation.&quot;BIGFELLA @BIGFERRELL91LINK@Fullcourtpass @onenightsteiny He fina be under investigationAnother fan said that the BA would be sending its investigators to the Brooklyn Nets star.&quot;The NBA is gonna send out the private investigators smh.&quot;zay @zayisresultsLINK@Fullcourtpass @onenightsteiny The nba is gonna send out the private investigators smhConsidering his brother's being found guilty of gambling, a fan warned Porter Jr about even talking about the topic.&quot;Dude should not touch that subject at all,&quot; the fan wrote.Ali Goodman @AliAligoodsManLINK@Fullcourtpass @onenightsteiny Dude should not touch that subject at allOne of the fans hilariously questioned Michael Porter Jr.'s real motive.&quot;Lmaoo is he trying get suspended? 😂😂😂&quot;Mingito 🇩🇴 @DahhkidstevEELINK@Fullcourtpass @onenightsteiny Lmaoo is he trying get suspended? 😂😂😂Meanwhile, another fan again warned him about being honest about the topic.&quot;Just because something might be true, doesn’t mean you have to say it.&quot;Dinkler Sam @DinklerSamLINK@Fullcourtpass @onenightsteiny Just because something might be true, doesn’t mean you have to say it….A fan firmly suggested that MPJ focus on his career.&quot;Bro has been yapping since he joined Brooklyn. Didn’t you just get traded from a championship team to a tanking one? Just stfu and focus on reviving your career.&quot;iJay Ugwu, Msc @desire_ijay1LINK@Fullcourtpass @onenightsteiny Bro has been yapping since he joined Brooklyn. Didn’t you just get traded from a championship team to a tanking one? Just stfu and focus on reviving your careerMichael Porter Jr compares his struggles to his brother JontayMichael Porter Jr has established himself among the top role players in the league. The 1x NBA champion once struggled with chronic back issues, but willed his way back into the NBA. Today, Porter Jr is among the most lethal shooters in the league.Porter has been a firm believer in god, and he has maintained that for years. However, last week, the Brooklyn Nets star made a big confession on his YouTube channel &quot;Curious Mike.&quot; Porter Jr. said that, as gambling was a vice for his brother Jontay, his vice has been women.&quot;Everybody has different weaknesses. Everybody struggles with different things. It might be people who deal with alcohol, with drugs. For example, my brother had problems with gambling. My weakness has always come in the form of women,&quot; Porter Jr. said.MPJ further revealed that when he found himself out of the realm of God and not remembering his words, he always found himself in the realm of women. He added that despite all four of his siblings being married, he hasn't found a wife for himself because of his internal struggles.&quot;Maybe Jontay wasn't blessed with tons of money because he struggled with the idolization of money,&quot; he added. &quot;I haven't been blessed with a wife because maybe I'm not prepared to handle that because of my struggles.&quot; (4:13)Michael Porter Jr's two younger brothers have found themselves on the wrong side of the law. His brother, Coban, is serving a six-year jail sentence, and Jontay admitted to being guilty of being involved in gambling.