  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Michael Porter Jr.
  • "They're gonna investigate him now" - NBA fans go wild as Michael Porter Jr seemingly backs betting after 'I don’t have gambling as a vice' take

"They're gonna investigate him now" - NBA fans go wild as Michael Porter Jr seemingly backs betting after 'I don’t have gambling as a vice' take

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 12, 2025 23:53 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
Fans reacted to Michael Porter Jr seemingly backing sports betting [Picture Credit: Getty]

Michael Porter Jr's latest comments about sports betting have gone viral on social media. Fans went wild in the comments, considering Porter Jr's younger brother, Jontay, pleaded guilty in a federal investigation about his involvement in NBA gambling.

Ad

Earlier this week, Porter Jr. said that, unlike his brother, his vice wasn't gambling.

"I never struggled with the gambling addiction. I never I never struggled with that vice," he said on his YouTube channel.

During his appearance on the "One Night with Steiny" podcast on Tuesday, the NBA player shockingly backed sports betting. He said that sports betting could get people rich in a short time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Think about if you can get all your homies rich by telling them, ‘Yo bet $10,000 on my under.. this one game, I’m gonna act like I got an injury’ and they all get a little bag… some people come from nothing."
Ad

The fans had a lot to say in the comments, with some fans predicting an investigation into Michael Porter Jr.

"They're gonna investigate him now."
Ad
"He fina be under investigation."
Ad

Another fan said that the BA would be sending its investigators to the Brooklyn Nets star.

"The NBA is gonna send out the private investigators smh."
Ad

Considering his brother's being found guilty of gambling, a fan warned Porter Jr about even talking about the topic.

"Dude should not touch that subject at all," the fan wrote.
Ad

One of the fans hilariously questioned Michael Porter Jr.'s real motive.

"Lmaoo is he trying get suspended? 😂😂😂"
Ad

Meanwhile, another fan again warned him about being honest about the topic.

"Just because something might be true, doesn’t mean you have to say it."
Ad

A fan firmly suggested that MPJ focus on his career.

"Bro has been yapping since he joined Brooklyn. Didn’t you just get traded from a championship team to a tanking one? Just stfu and focus on reviving your career."
Ad

Michael Porter Jr compares his struggles to his brother Jontay

Michael Porter Jr has established himself among the top role players in the league. The 1x NBA champion once struggled with chronic back issues, but willed his way back into the NBA. Today, Porter Jr is among the most lethal shooters in the league.

Porter has been a firm believer in god, and he has maintained that for years. However, last week, the Brooklyn Nets star made a big confession on his YouTube channel "Curious Mike." Porter Jr. said that, as gambling was a vice for his brother Jontay, his vice has been women.

Ad
"Everybody has different weaknesses. Everybody struggles with different things. It might be people who deal with alcohol, with drugs. For example, my brother had problems with gambling. My weakness has always come in the form of women," Porter Jr. said.

MPJ further revealed that when he found himself out of the realm of God and not remembering his words, he always found himself in the realm of women. He added that despite all four of his siblings being married, he hasn't found a wife for himself because of his internal struggles.

Ad
"Maybe Jontay wasn't blessed with tons of money because he struggled with the idolization of money," he added. "I haven't been blessed with a wife because maybe I'm not prepared to handle that because of my struggles." (4:13)
youtube-cover

Michael Porter Jr's two younger brothers have found themselves on the wrong side of the law. His brother, Coban, is serving a six-year jail sentence, and Jontay admitted to being guilty of being involved in gambling.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications