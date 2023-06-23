"They saw his suit and decided to draft him"- NBA fans are in shambles as the Raptors select Gradey Dick as the 13th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors made a solid move by selecting Gradey Dick with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Known for his exceptional perimeter shooting, Dick brings a valuable offensive skill set to any team.
However, amidst the positive reception of the pick, fans couldn't help but notice Dick's attention-grabbing choice of attire on draft night. Sporting a bright, shiny red suit that coincidentally matched the Toronto Raptors' team colors, it seemed like a destined match between player and franchise.
Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions, with many expressing their surprise and amusement at Dick's bold fashion statement.
Dick certainly has a lot of upside on the Raptors. With shooters always having good currency in the NBA, he could settle into the system quite comfortably.
Gradey Dick could boost Toronto's offense
Coming in at 6'8" tall, Gradey Dick is an interesting type of floor-spacer. Considering the make up of the Toronto Raptors roster however, he seemingly fits in right away as a threat off the bench.
The team boasts length across multiple positions, with players like OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, and Pascal Siakam anchoring the frontcourt. As a result, Dick may initially find it challenging to break into the starting lineup. However, his scoring prowess and ability to play off the ball make him a promising option coming off the bench.
Considering the Raptors' current depth in scoring options, Dick's role may be enhanced when paired with a playmaker. The team's potential pursuit of trades, such as the rumored talks involving Fred VanVleet, could bring about changes and potentially create more opportunities for Dick to contribute.
Ultimately, Gradey Dick's selection by the Toronto Raptors brings optimism for the team's offensive capabilities. While his fashion choice drew attention, it is his on-court skills and potential fit within the roster that will determine his impact in the NBA.