"They saw his suit and decided to draft him"- NBA fans are in shambles as the Raptors select Gradey Dick as the 13th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors made a solid move by selecting Gradey Dick with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Known for his exceptional perimeter shooting, Dick brings a valuable offensive skill set to any team.

However, amidst the positive reception of the pick, fans couldn't help but notice Dick's attention-grabbing choice of attire on draft night. Sporting a bright, shiny red suit that coincidentally matched the Toronto Raptors' team colors, it seemed like a destined match between player and franchise.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Raptors select Gradey Dick with the No. 13 pick Raptors select Gradey Dick with the No. 13 pick ‼️ https://t.co/N5SzTXdHCg

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions, with many expressing their surprise and amusement at Dick's bold fashion statement.

AY🇸🇴 @ayknowsball @BleacherReport They saw his suit and decided to draft him @BleacherReport They saw his suit and decided to draft him https://t.co/KeIumOFsFF

Austin @AustinPlanet @BleacherReport His outfit designed by this guy from Rush Hour 2. @BleacherReport His outfit designed by this guy from Rush Hour 2. https://t.co/KTHuGD5Avf

dr.bitches☻ @armezzy @BleacherReport ion kno shi about ball but this fit finna pmo @BleacherReport ion kno shi about ball but this fit finna pmo

Kevin Adams @kadamz24 @BleacherReport So….. guys who are calling the game… lol you going to say his name? @BleacherReport So….. guys who are calling the game… lol you going to say his name?

Kevin Durant @burner0506 @BleacherReport My boy lookin like Hansel. Wish he tried to hit Blue Steel one time @BleacherReport My boy lookin like Hansel. Wish he tried to hit Blue Steel one time

M.H.A.D 🚀🎶👨🏾‍🚀🇬🇭 @abofratutuutu @BleacherReport If Elvis Presley had a white son who played ball, this is how I'd have pictured him. @BleacherReport If Elvis Presley had a white son who played ball, this is how I'd have pictured him.

Ry @RyanKingss @BleacherReport @LeBatardShow My boy got on the worst fit in the history of textiles @BleacherReport @LeBatardShow My boy got on the worst fit in the history of textiles

Mike Losordo @Mlosordo316 @BleacherReport My neck is itching looking at the sequins turtleneck @BleacherReport My neck is itching looking at the sequins turtleneck

Dick certainly has a lot of upside on the Raptors. With shooters always having good currency in the NBA, he could settle into the system quite comfortably.

Gradey Dick could boost Toronto's offense

Coming in at 6'8" tall, Gradey Dick is an interesting type of floor-spacer. Considering the make up of the Toronto Raptors roster however, he seemingly fits in right away as a threat off the bench.

The team boasts length across multiple positions, with players like OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, and Pascal Siakam anchoring the frontcourt. As a result, Dick may initially find it challenging to break into the starting lineup. However, his scoring prowess and ability to play off the ball make him a promising option coming off the bench.

Considering the Raptors' current depth in scoring options, Dick's role may be enhanced when paired with a playmaker. The team's potential pursuit of trades, such as the rumored talks involving Fred VanVleet, could bring about changes and potentially create more opportunities for Dick to contribute.

Ultimately, Gradey Dick's selection by the Toronto Raptors brings optimism for the team's offensive capabilities. While his fashion choice drew attention, it is his on-court skills and potential fit within the roster that will determine his impact in the NBA.

