"They take so many bad shots": Charles Barkley roasts Kings for terrible shot selection vs Warriors

Charles Barkley cannot believe the Sacramento Kings' shot selection in the first half of their game against the Golden State Warriors. Sacramento went up by 16 points in the first half but the Warriors came back and trimmed the lead down to four at the end of the second quarter.

Keegan Murray had a big half for the Kings with 16 points after hitting four 3-point shots. Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox were solid and Keon Ellis was a jolt of energy on both ends of the floor. However, bad shot selection and failure to get stops gave Golden State life.

Barkley was critical of Sacramento's shot selection in the first half. He thought they should have been up by double-digits, but it's their fault that the Warriors are within striking distance to start the third quarter.

"I feel bad for Sacramento," Barkley said. "They should be up 10 points but they take so many bad shots."

The Kings took some contested shots from beyond the arc in the first half. They shot 8-for-22 from threes, but should have attacked the basket more. The Warriors were using a small ball lineup and Domantas Sabonis could have been more aggressive in the paint.

Protecting the lead has been a problem for Sacramento throughout the season. It's one of the reasons they fell into the NBA Play-In Tournament spots. They got too comfortable in some of the important games during the final stretch, including a 108-107 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the penultimate game of the season.

