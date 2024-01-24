"They don't wanna talk": Pat Beverley sounds off on silence regarding Josh Giddey scandal

Outspoken Philadelphia 76ers guard Pat Beverley cannot believe the muted response to the issue surrounding OKC Thunder’s Josh Giddey and his alleged involvement in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. He said that people have been conspicuously silent on the matter considering the seriousness of it.

In a recent episode of "The Pat Bev Podcast," a clip of which was shared over Reddit, the 12-year NBA veteran sounded off on the silence over the Giddey scandal, saying that contrary to the seeming tide favoring the Australian player, he chose to speak his mind about the issue.

“I'm not gonna duck smoke," Beverley said. "Like, when they make the clip about Josh Giddey and the young girl and they just dead quiet, they don't wanna talk about it no more. I say all the things that people want to say. People don't like me anyways, so I just give my truth.”

Josh Giddey was the subject of a police investigation over allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor after photos and video of him and the alleged victim went viral on social media. However, the police recently deemed the case closed after they were unable to corroborate the allegations after a thorough examination of the available information.

While being investigated, the former No. 6 pick played for the Thunder but was booed in most road arenas and criticized by some quarters, including Beverley.

NBA defends stand on allowing Josh Giddey to play amid allegations

In allowing Josh Giddey to play while being the subject of a police investigation, the NBA said it was following an existing league policy of not handing down punishments on players over allegations.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made it clear in an interview with ESPN in December, reiterating that the league always takes a back seat first to any criminal investigation as a protection for the rights of those involved before giving its ruling.

"Where there is a criminal investigation, we take a back seat," Silver said (by way of CBS Sports). "So, you have an allegation, you have an ongoing criminal investigation. That impacts how the players and the Player's Association can work with us because, of course, the player needs to protect his rights. I'm not going to say never ever, but this is the path we have consistently followed … that's where things currently stand."

The NBA's next move is being awaited after police concluded the Giddey scandal closed and the player not going to face any charges.

In this season, Giddey is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 25.0 minutes for the Thunder (29-13).

