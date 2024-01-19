"Peak irony lmao": NBA fans question Utah Jazz's credibility to boo Josh Giddey, citing Karl Malone's controversial past

As has been the case for much of the ongoing season, OKC Thunder’s Josh Giddey was booed in their game against the Utah Jazz on Thursday over allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. NBA fans, however, found something off in it as they pointed out how the franchise had a similar history with former player Karl Malone.

Thunder guard Giddey has been the subject of a police investigation since November 2023. Allegations of improper relationship with a minor were lodged against the 21-year-old after photos and video of him and the alleged victim went viral on social media.

The former sixth-overall pick continued to play amid the investigation but has been booed by fans in different arenas.

Earlier this week, the police investigating the matter ruled the case closed, saying it could not corroborate the allegations against Josh Giddey after a thorough examination of available information. However, the player is still being investigated by the NBA.

Despite that, the booing continued in Utah on Thursday, which fans scoffed at, drawing parallels between that of Jazz great Malone. He allegedly fathered a child with a girl who was 13 years old at the time while he was a 20-year-old student at Louisiana Tech.

Below are what some of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

@themdarncowboys wrote: UTAH fans booing JOSH GIDDEY is peak irony lmao.

@edeturuk wrote: The irony Frank is pointing out is that Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone has a similar history as Josh Giddey does.

@Harden4threee wrote: Josh Giddey being booed In Utah just doesnt feel right.

NBA maintains stand not to suspend players over allegations amid Josh Giddey issue

While Giddey was being investigated by police over allegations of inappropriate relationship with a minor, the NBA held off handing down any possible punishment to the player. It cited an existing policy on it for its decision.

Speaking to ESPN in December, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said it has been the policy of the league to take a "back seat" first to any criminal investigation to protect the rights of the involved before ruling on anything.

The league executive said (by way of CBS Sports):

"Where there is a criminal investigation, we take a back seat. So you have an allegation, you have an ongoing criminal investigation. That impacts how the players and the Player's Association can work with us because of course the player needs to protect his rights. I'm not going to say never ever, but this is the path we have consistently followed … that's where things currently stand."

Now that the police investigation has been closed, the next move of the NBA on the Giddey issue is being awaited.

