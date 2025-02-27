“They will just be resold for a ridiculous price”: Hawkeyes fans frustrated as Caitlin Clark‘s return to Iowa causes 4x hike in ticket prices

Caitlin Clark is making her return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The former Iowa star, who had her jersey retired by her alma mater earlier this month, will appear in a game with her WNBA team at the Hawkeyes' home.

Clark's Indiana Fever are set to face the Brazilian National Team on Iowa's court on May 4. Iowa women's basketball took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news.

Fans had mixed opinions in the comments. Many expressed frustration with high ticket prices and a lack of notice about the sale. They argued that tickets are now only attainable for wealthy fans and top donors to the university. As of 12:45 p.m. EST on Thursday, tickets on Seat Geek for the game started at $562 before fees.

"General public had no chance. Now they will just be resold for a ridiculous price just to make money, not to actually attend the game."

"General public never stood a chance. They will be on Stubhub today for 1k."

"There should also be restrictions on resale. They're currenly going for a low price of $829 per ticket🙄."

Others offered suggestions that would allow more people to attend the former Iowa star's game. Kinnick Stadium, home of the Hawkeyes football team, holds nearly 70,000 people, as compared to the 15,000 seats at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"Move it to Kinnick so many can watch it."

"PLZ move to Kinnick @iowawbb"

"Maybe let's just have the game at Kinnick! I bet we could fill that up and then more than season ticket holders can go🤷🏻‍♀️"

Amid the complaints and suggestions, there were some fans who were just excited to see Clark come back to Iowa's home court.

"WOW!!!!!!👏👏👏👏👏👏"

"SO EXCITED"

"No surprise there!! Iowa's going to welcome the Fever with open arms!!!🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥"

The allure of Caitlin Clark following rookie WNBA season

After spending four years at Iowa, Caitlin Clark was selected as the first overall pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. The guard exceeded the already tremendously high expectations set out for her and was named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

In her inaugural WNBA season, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. She started in every game for the Fever and averaged 35.4 minutes on the court. The guard recorded 30-plus points on four separate occasions, receiving 66 of 67 votes for Rookie of the Year to cap off her season.

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Game Two - Source: Getty

Now, Caitlin Clark is returning to where it all began to show off her skills with the Fever in front of Iowa fans.

