"This would be a Generational Choke"- NBA fans destroy the Wolves after blowing a 12 point lead in 3 mins in Game 4

The Minnesota Timberwolves almost saw their playoff dreams crushed after an absolute meltdown in the fourth-quarter. With Minnesota blowing a 12-point lead with three minutes left in the game, NBA fans tore into them.

Minnesota haven't had the postseason run they were dreaming of. After losing three consecutive games, two of which were not even close, they looked more or less beaten.

Minnesota star guard Anthony Edwards, however, promised the fans that this would not be the end of the road for them. Thus, Game 4 saw the team enter with a brand new energy.

The Timberwolves hung tight for the first three-quarters and eventually found themselves taking a massive lead in the fourth. With a 12-point lead with three minutes left, Minnesota were on track to coast towards a win.

Unfortunately, an absolute meltdown on both ends of the floor saw the Denver Nuggets exploit Minnesota's shortcomings. In the blink of an eye, the game was headed to overtime.

Minnesota's golden opportunity to win the game slipped away in a matter of minutes. Needless to say, fans were not happy with the display.

Minnesota rightfully drew the ire of their fans. After a dismal performance in the clutch, the game went to OT. Fortunately, Anthony Edwards took over in the final minutes of OT to lead the team to a win.

The Minnesota Timberwolves keep their postseason hopes alive

The Minnesota Timberwolves came away with a convincing 114-108 win against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4. By winning this game, Minnesota have also avoided being swept in the first round of the playoffs - a record for the franchise.

The win gives Minnesota some reason to celebrate. A solid 34-point outing by Anthony Edwards saw the youngster take over the game. With the need for a dynamic leading man at this juncture, Edwards appears to be the guy for the job.

Minnesota saw their big-man duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert also do a solid job in Game 4. Given the importance of size in this series, the team needs the two to be more productive.

Unfortunately, the team is far from being in the clear. Considering their dismal performances on the road, Minnesota are in for a challenge as they head back to Denver for Game 5.

