"This is GOAT overload" - NBA fans abuzz as Michael Jordan links up with 13x MLB All-Star at golfing event

NBA fans couldn't hold their emotions watching Michael Jordan and the MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. share a hug during a golfing event. Two legends were at Bethpage Black on Long Island for the Ryder Cup. While the Chicago Bulls legend was at the event to watch it in person, the former Seattle Mariners outfielder was present as one of the credited photographers of the ultimate golf event. Widely considered the greatest in their fields, the two legends were also greeted by fans at the event. Reacting to the video, a fan posted a hilarious comment.&quot;one goat and one decent basketball player 🔥🔥.&quot;jj @JJ88NMLINK@TheDunkCentral one goat and one decent basketball player 🔥🔥&quot;GOAT overload,&quot; a fan wrote.PrizePicks @PrizePicksLINK@TheDunkCentral GOAT overloadOne of the fans took the opportunity to shade LA Lakers star LeBron James.&quot;Lebron could never have this much aura.&quot;Depressed Celtics Fan @Banner19otwLINK@TheDunkCentral Lebron could never have this much auraAnother fan graded LeBron James over Jordan.&quot;lebron is better.&quot;frappharden @frapphardenLINK@TheDunkCentral lebron is betterAnother fan was in awe of two of the greatest athletes hugging each other, and the fan refused to choose one's greatness over the other.&quot;Two GOATs, one in basketball, one in baseball — both changed the game and left fans in awe. This is GOAT Overload. I Can’t even pick a favourite!&quot;Dr Champion @SugarDocHealthLINK@TheDunkCentral Two GOATs, one in basketball, one in baseball — both changed the game and left fans in awe. This is GOAT Overload. I Can’t even pick a favourite!At this rate, we need MJ to step on the courseWagerKingz @wagerkingz_LINK@TheDunkCentral At this rate we need MJ to step on the courseOne of the fans was left relishing a great day to have two greats present around each other.&quot;Holy sh**, what a day!&quot;Joe Saah @joe_saahLINK@JoeKinseyexp Holy shit, what a day!Two greats have always shared reverence for each other in recognition of their excellence in the field. In 1993, during Griffey's time with the Seattle Mariners, Michael Jordan asked for an autograph from the MLB legend on one of the baseball bats. Jordan also signed the baseball jersey for Ken Griffey.Michael Jordan sends an early warning to Team USA Michael Jordan was not present at the Ryder Cup event just to watch and enjoy. The NBA great was also there in support of the USA team at the event, playing against Europe's team. However, when Jordan was asked about the USA team's performance so far, he seemed worried. &quot;We got problems,&quot; Jordan told Gold.com's James Colgan after Europan opening team took m Golf has been part of Jordan's life since his playing years. He also owns a golfing venue, Grove XXIII, in Florida. Michael Jordan was not the only big name present at the highly competitive event. US President Donald Trump, former NFL star Eli Manning, Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta Jones, and comedian Colin Jost were also present. Both President Trump and Jordan are avid golfers.