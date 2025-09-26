  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Michael Jordan
  • "This is GOAT overload" - NBA fans abuzz as Michael Jordan links up with 13x MLB All-Star at golfing event

"This is GOAT overload" - NBA fans abuzz as Michael Jordan links up with 13x MLB All-Star at golfing event

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 26, 2025 21:41 GMT
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Michael Jordan linking with MBL legend Ken Griffey At golfing event [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans couldn't hold their emotions watching Michael Jordan and the MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. share a hug during a golfing event. Two legends were at Bethpage Black on Long Island for the Ryder Cup.

Ad

While the Chicago Bulls legend was at the event to watch it in person, the former Seattle Mariners outfielder was present as one of the credited photographers of the ultimate golf event. Widely considered the greatest in their fields, the two legends were also greeted by fans at the event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to the video, a fan posted a hilarious comment.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"one goat and one decent basketball player 🔥🔥."
Ad
"GOAT overload," a fan wrote.
Ad

One of the fans took the opportunity to shade LA Lakers star LeBron James.

"Lebron could never have this much aura."
Ad

Another fan graded LeBron James over Jordan.

"lebron is better."
Ad

Another fan was in awe of two of the greatest athletes hugging each other, and the fan refused to choose one's greatness over the other.

"Two GOATs, one in basketball, one in baseball — both changed the game and left fans in awe. This is GOAT Overload. I Can’t even pick a favourite!"
Ad

At this rate, we need MJ to step on the course

Ad

One of the fans was left relishing a great day to have two greats present around each other.

"Holy sh**, what a day!"
Ad

Two greats have always shared reverence for each other in recognition of their excellence in the field. In 1993, during Griffey's time with the Seattle Mariners, Michael Jordan asked for an autograph from the MLB legend on one of the baseball bats. Jordan also signed the baseball jersey for Ken Griffey.

Michael Jordan sends an early warning to Team USA

Michael Jordan was not present at the Ryder Cup event just to watch and enjoy. The NBA great was also there in support of the USA team at the event, playing against Europe's team.

Ad

However, when Jordan was asked about the USA team's performance so far, he seemed worried.

"We got problems," Jordan told Gold.com's James Colgan after Europan opening team took m

Golf has been part of Jordan's life since his playing years. He also owns a golfing venue, Grove XXIII, in Florida.

Michael Jordan was not the only big name present at the highly competitive event. US President Donald Trump, former NFL star Eli Manning, Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta Jones, and comedian Colin Jost were also present. Both President Trump and Jordan are avid golfers.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications