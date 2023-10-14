"This is gonna be painful" - Doc Rivers, Doris Burke & Mike Breen debuting broadcast during LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors has fans mocking them

Ahead of the preseason matchup between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors, ESPN announced that they will be debuting a new trio of broadcasters. Mike Breen, former head coach Doc Rivers, and Doris Burke will all be present to be the broadcast team tonight.

The trio was formed after ESPN had a series of layoffs, including Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. The two had worked closely with Breen over the past few seasons and have formed an iconic trio. Fans weren't happy with the decision made by the sports network at the time.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When ESPN announced that the newly formed trio will be broadcasting together for the first time tonight, fans weren't impressed. Here are some of the best reactions shared by the fans on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

ESPN made some major changes throughout the summer, including hiring Rivers and Burke. Additionally, former Warriors GM Bob Myers was hired by the company, and he'll be doing studio analysis and will call a few games throughout the season.

You might also be interested in reading this: LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

Austin Reaves available for the LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game

This will be the second preseason game between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Lakers guard Austin Reaves missed their last game against the Sacramento Kings. The fan-favorite will be available to play against their division rival for tonight's bout.

The last time he played, he scored 18 points in 20 minutes of action and even had a treat for the fans. Reaves went shot-for-shot against Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas. They went back and forth as they exchanged three-pointers in the middle of the third quarter.

Expand Tweet

Reaves is expected to have a breakout year this season after his exciting summer with Team USA. Last season, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists for the team. Many are counting on him to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead the Lakers to an exceptional finish this season.

Their campaign last season was filled with chemistry issues and struggles, but they got back on track after the trade deadline. In the postseason, the team made it to the conference finals, which many didn't expect. Due to that feat, the front office gave the team enough help this season to have a serious shot at contention.

Tip-off for the LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game is scheduled at 10 p.m. ET.

Also read: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors 2023-24 NBA Preseason October 7: Date, time, where to watch and live stream details