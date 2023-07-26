“This man used to be a scrub” - Jaren Jackson Jr. acing odds for DPOY this season has NBA fans trashing him

Jaren Jackson Jr. is fresh off a dominant season that saw him earn Defensive Player of the Year honors for the first time. With the offseason in full swing, Jackson is now the favorite to win the 2024 DPOY award as well.

The odds, released by BetOnline.AG on Twitter, stirred up quite a bit of debate among NBA fans, who were quick to begin debating the situation. On one hand, many believe that Jaren Jackson Jr. rounded a corner last season and will continue to thrive this year.

On the other hand, many believe that he didn't deserve to win the 2023 DPOY award, and as a result, think he's in for a rude awakening this season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart are poised to give opponents nightmares

As many fans were quick to point out, the duo of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart seem poised to give opposing teams nightmares. While Smart, a former DPOY in his own right, seemed likely to remain in Boston, a shocking three-team trade saw him land in Memphis.

Now, he and Jaren Jackson Jr. will both feature in the starting lineup, creating a unique scenario where the two most recent DPOYs will play together. During a recent NBA Summer League game, Jackson opened up on what it will be like playing alongside another dominant defender like Smart:

Memphis Grizzlies v Orlando Magic

"I already texted him, welcoming him. It's amazing. It's not something you can really make up. It doesn't happen a lot. They said it was the first time ever, so I can't wait to pick up some things from him, learn from him, he always brings that special something to a team.

"We know that, so I can't wait to be around him and really get to work. I'm really just itching, I feel itching to like play watching all these summer league guys."

With the season set to tip off in October, the Grizzlies will likely be one of the most-watched teams in the league. Once Ja Morant returns to the court after serving his suspension, the expectation is that the Grizzlies will be a top tier team in the Western Conference.

