"This n***a done changed his number"- Gilbert Arenas floored by son Alijah Arenas' antics after Times Square billboard moment

Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, is making waves in the basketball world as he was featured on one of Times Square's billboards. During Gilbert's celebratory episode of 'Gil's Arena', the former NBA star shared with his co-hosts that his son sent him a picture of his face being on a billboard in Times Square.

Arenas' co-hosts in the episode, Josiah Johnson and Nick Young, gave his son a huge round of applause for the accomplishment. Alijah Arenas' accomplishment is honestly only the cherry on top, considering how he was previously named as part of the 2025 McDonald's All-American team.

Gilbert then hilariously pointed out how his son seemingly became a stereotypical celebrity after hitting the billboard. Alijah jokingly told his father to talk to his assistant instead when contacting him. The young Arenas then switched his messaging status from iMessage to regular SMS with his dad.

"Yeah he already hit me and said "Yeah, talk to my assistant,"" Gilbert hilariously shared Alijah's response. ""I'm on the billboard in Times Square." My s**t going to green (chat bubbles). I'm going to green now, I used to be blue. This n***a done changed his number. He did a me on me."

Gilbert Arenas nowhere to be found ahead of Alijah Arenas' McDonald's All-American game

Alijah Arenas achieved one of the ultimate honors in high school as he was named as part of the upcoming McDonald's All-American game. While it's clear that Alijah has taken after his father, the young Arenas is also on his own path to stardom.

Looking back at Gilbert Arenas' basketball career, he never had the opportunity to play in the McDonald's All-American game. For Alijah to accomplish such a feat is an indication of his potential to become an even bigger star than his father.

The 2025 McDonald's All-American boys game will take place on Tuesday, April 1, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Ahead of the high school basketball showcase, Alijah Arenas' mother, Laura Govan, showed up to her son's McDonald's All-American practice.

However, Gilbert Arenas was seemingly nowhere to be found.

While we're not entirely sure about the reasons behind his absence, Gilbert will most likely be attending the game itself.

