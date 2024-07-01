"This is the Paul George replacement?" - NBA fans react to Derrick Jones Jr. inking 3-year, $30 million deal with Clippers

Amid star wing Paul George's reported departure, the LA Clippers pivoted to signing forward Derrick Jones Jr. The news elicited mixed reactions from NBA fans, with many expressing skepticism about the team's prospects of replacing George's production.

After signing a one-year, $2.7 million minimum deal with the Dallas Mavericks last offseason, Jones, a career reserve, broke out as a starter. He played a key role as an athletic rim-runner, defender and floor-spacer amid the Mavericks' surprise NBA Finals run. Thus, the eight-year veteran was widely expected to receive a hefty pay raise this summer.

Meanwhile, LA entered free agency with two of its top three players, George and James Harden, available on the free agent market. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Harden agreed to a two-year, $70 million contract to return to LA on Sunday.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, according to Charania, the franchise announced that George "decided to sign with another team."

Expand Tweet

Shortly after Charania's latest George update, he reported that the Clippers signed Jones to a three-year, $30 million deal.

Expand Tweet

While Jones should be a quality role player for LA, most fans on X/Twitter mocked the organization for downgrading from George.

"This is the Paul George replacement?" @BernieKnowsBall said.

"LMAO, Clippers are down so bad," @Lebronin1 said.

"From Paul George to this dude," @HowUBenFeller said.

"They wasted no time after the report came out, LOL," @outthewaytre said.

However, a few fans defended LA for its potential bargain signing.

"Good pickup for the Clippers," @CookedByRiley0 said.

"That’s a bargain contract for the LA Clippers," @just1nvest said.

Also Read: Clippers to rival Lakers in Klay Thompson free agency sweepstakes: Report

Derrick Jones Jr. could bolster Clippers' defense despite Paul George's reported departure

LA reportedly losing Paul George is expected to hurt its fourth-ranked offense (117.9 offensive rating) considerably. However, Derrick Jones Jr. could help the team take a step forward defensively.

The Clippers finished just 16th in defensive rating (114.6) this past season en route to their fourth-place (51-31) Western Conference finish. So, slotting in Jones alongside two-way superstar forward Kawhi Leonard could give the franchise a menacing frontcourt defensive duo.

Time will tell if LA can compensate for the departure of George, its second-leading scorer (22.6 points per game). However, at the very least, Jones should be a valuable trade piece if the Clippers opt to rebuild in the next few years.

Over 76 games with Dallas, Jones averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.1 3-pointers per game, shooting 48.3%.

Also Read: Clippers passed massive haul including Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kumimga for Paul George: Report

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback