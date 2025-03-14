"This proves Jordan's era was weak" - NBA fans abuzz as Hawks' $25,059,949 guard inches closer to Michael Jordan on rare milestone

Love him or hate him, there's no doubt that Michael Jordan is one of the most polarizing figures the NBA has ever had, and for good reason. Jordan was dominant in his run throughout the '80s and '90s on both sides of the floor. He was widely considered one of the best defenders in the league despite being a guard.

As a guard, Jordan led the league in stocks (steals and blocks) in the 1987-88 season, the same season he won his only Defensive Player of the Year award. This feat hadn't been done again since, until now.

Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks, who's on a rookie contract totalling $25,059,949, is leading the NBA in stocks. Fans have taken to X to discuss Daniels being the first to guard to accomplish the feat since Jordan:

"This proves Jordan's era was weak I'm crying," one fan said

"If he doesn't win DPOY scrap the award," another commented

"Jordan's weren't real," a fan posted

"That should give you some perspective on Jordan, imagine if Dyson Daniels was also the best scorer in the league. That's how above his peers he was," another fan shared

"People forget how great a defensive player MJ was," a fan said

"Guards should get more love in the DPOY convo," one fan posted

"If he doesn't win DPOY then a guard will never win it again," a fan shared

Daniels will be in the running for the Defensive Player of the Year award. Whether he matches Michael Jordan and enters the select list of guards to win the award remains to be seen.

MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joins Michael Jordan as the only players in 40 years to accomplish scoring feat

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having a phenomenal season. He's the favourite to win the NBA's Most Valuable Player award and is joining elite company with his scoring prowess.

Gilgeous-Alexander has joined Michael Jordan as the only two players to have at least 40 30+ point games in three consecutive seasons:

It's a very elite company for Gilgeous-Alexander to join, as many would consider Michael Jordan to be the greatest basketball player of all time.

In fact, many award candidates this season find themselves in the company of Jordan, as DPOY candidate Dyson Daniels has become the first guard to lead the NBA in stocks since Jordan in 1987-88.

While the awards haven't been announced yet, Gilgeous-Alexander will hope to join Jordan in the club of NBA MVPs, a feat Jordan accomplished five times.

