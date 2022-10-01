“This year I think that goes out of the window, we can’t use being young as an excuse” – Former All-star believes they have no excuse to miss playoffs this year, adding experienced veterans was a strategic move

The Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021-22 season ended in disappointment as they failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs. D'Angelo Russell believes they need to do better this year, saying they have no excuse.

Last season, the team being young and inexperienced was a big reason for their failure in the playoffs. They tied the series after four games but collapsed in the next two games.

The TWolves are determined to have a better campaign, and they showed it with their aggressiveness during free agency. They were involved in arguably the biggest deal this summer, acquiring the services of Rudy Gobert.

On SiriusXM NBA Radio, Russell was asked how last year's run affected the team and how they hope to build from there. In response, the former All-Star said they passed as a young team, but that cannot be an excuse for the upcoming season.

"Last year we were a young team, and being young was our excuse. Why we didn't win games, why we didn't know how to finish games, and why the little things may have beaten us if it was boxing out, not getting that rebound.

"Those were young excuses. This year, I think that goes out the window. We can't use being young as an excuse. We got some veterans on our team now. We got an older collective group, and I think that's gonna propel our group. Going through what we went through, I think that's what teams go through then they make a big leap the next year."

It will be interesting to see how far the Timberwolves go next season, provided they stay healthy.

What is the Minnesota Timberwolves' ceiling in the 2023 playoffs?

Given the caliber of players on their roster, it would be difficult to imagine the Wolves missing the playoffs completely. Defense was not a strong point for them, and they have attempted to fix that with Gobert.

Competition in the West is tough, with most teams getting better. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy, a repeat of the play-in game between the Timberwolves and LA Clippers might have a different result this time.

Nonetheless, Minnesota's floor is the play-in tournament. But even with their visible improvement, it is difficult to imagine them featuring in the conference finals. A semifinal appearance in the playoffs will undoubtedly be an improvement from last season.

Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns' partnership will be one to watch this season. There are several sets the team can run with both big men on the floor, especially with Towns being an elite-level three-point shooter.

