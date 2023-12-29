TikToker dissects how LeBron James’ signature spin move is illegal in step-by-step breakdown

A TikToker recently posted a video where he explained why LeBron James' signature spin move is a travel, which is not called by the referees. The TikToker took a step-by-step breakdown to show that the four-time NBA champion and all-time scoring leader travels when he attempts his signature spin move.

What he shows in the video is that James lands on the same foot when he makes the spin move, which is illegal. Players should not land on the same foot when they make a spin move, according to NBA rules.

The video then showed clips of LeBron James' plays over his 20-year career in the league where he makes his signature spin move and lands on the same foot. So, according to the TikToker, this is a travel. However, referees have barely called it so.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Lakers coach explains why LeBron James and Anthony Davis play heavy minutes this season

The LA Lakers have relied on LeBron James and Anthony Davis for their success this season. The two megastars are the undisputed leaders of the 17-time NBA champions and their performance will determine how far the Lakers will go.

Both superstars have been playing heavy minutes this season, while doing more things on the floor, especially if their teammates struggle on both ends. Coach Darvin Ham explained why this is happening, via Lakers Nation.

"Not really. Because it’s not just them being out there, they’re excelling at a high level. Both of those guys are playing at an extremely high level and they want to be on the floor," Ham said. "It’s not like, 'OK, we’re low on bodies so we got to force them to play.'

"Nah. A lot of it has to do with their performance. They’re performing at a high level so it’s tough."

He continued:

"But just try to get them breaks when you can but when they’re playing like that, it’s hard. Because you need it and again, they’re in a good rhythm. They don’t want to sit on the bench for long when they’ve got it going at a high level."

LeBron James is averaging 34.0 minutes per game, as he has appeared in 29 of the Lakers' first 32 games. He has averages of 25.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg and 7.4 apg, on 41.3% shooting from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis averages 35.5 minutes per game and has only missed two of the team's first 32 games. He is averaging 24.9 ppg, 12.3 rpg and 3.1 apg, on 39.3% shooting from beyond the arc. The Lakers are eighth in the West with 17 wins and 15 losses and have won four of their past 10 games.