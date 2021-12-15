"To make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!!" - LeBron James congratulates Steph Curry for breaking Ray Allen's record

LeBron James heaped praise on Steph Curry on Tuesday (December 14) night after Curry broke Ray Allen's record to become the NBA's all-time leading three-point scorer.

The Warriors star accomplished the feat versus the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. LeBron James shared a congratulatory message for Curry on Twitter after the latter broke an incredible record. He tweeted:

"Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE"

James was among the initial few NBA stars to reach out to Steph Curry as soon as he overtook Allen. Curry reached the historic milestone at the 7:33 mark in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors' contest versus the New York Knicks.

LeBron James calls Steph Curry a "once-in-a-lifetime basketball player"

A few days after the LA Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in a road victory, LeBron James claimed there would be no stopping Steph Curry from breaking the three-point record. James also added that nobody could jinx it and complimented Curry for the way he has impacted the game.

LeBron said:

"We are all witnesses to what Steph Curry has done in his career and the way he's just changed the game. He's a once-in-a-lifetime basketball player."

James and Steph Curry have been involved in some pretty epic battles. The two superstars, who have also become the faces of the NBA over the last decade, squared off in four straight Finals between 2015 and 2018.

Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors got the better of LeBron's Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, 2017 and 2018. However, LeBron helped his Cavaliers rally from a 1-3 deficit to finish with a 4-3 series win over the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Finals.

LeBron James spoke of this rivalry with Steph Curry effusively:

"Obviously, we've had so many great battles. He's hit so many big-time shots and buckets against us. He's been phenomenal his whole career. And more importantly, just a great dude."

James added:

"I wish I could be there if he's breaking the record, obviously we don't know, I wish I could be there to congratulate him. I will be one of the guys in our league that will congratulate him socially."

The 36-year-old lived up to his word on Tuesday night. Even though he was not there at Madison Square Garden in person, James was among the earliest to congratulate Steph Curry.

