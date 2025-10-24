"Too soon K! Too soon" - Ex-Warriors & more in stitches over Kevin Love’s Coldplay meme roasting Chauncey Billups & Terry Rozier’s gambling arrest

It's been only hours since Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier were arrested, and Kevin Love is already cracking jokes. Billups and Rozier, two of the active names in the NBA, were arrested for their alleged involvement in gambling activities. Shortly after, Love cracked a hilarious, light-hearted joke in his social media posts about the names from basketball, suggesting that the Utah Jazz star was too early with his jokes. Kevin Love posted the picture of the viral moment from the Coldplay concert earlier this year. He then cropped the man's face with Chauncey Billups and the woman's face with Terry Rozier. &quot;NO (Draft) KINGS!!! ❌👑,&quot; Love captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe viral post from the NBA player attracted reactions from the NBA world, including free agent player DeMarcus Cousins. &quot;Too soon K! Too soon…😂,&quot; Cousins wrote. &quot;He can't be stopped,&quot; commented the &quot;Old Man and the Three&quot; podcast host, Tommy Alter. Former WNBA player Ticha Penicheiro also commented on the post, sharing the same thought as Cousins.&quot;Naaahhhh, that was way too soon!! 🤣🤣🤣,&quot; she wrote.Comments on the postFormer San Antonio Spurs player and NBA champion Jordan McRae also reacted to Kevin Love's post with four words. &quot;lol nah your sick,&quot; he wrote. &quot;CHILLLLLL 😂,&quot; wrote TV host and &quot;7PM in Brooklyn&quot; podcast co-host, Kazeem Famuyide. Comments on the postOn Thursday, Chauncey Billups and Rozier were arrested in their alleged involvement in illegal sports gambling. According to The Athletic, he indictment said that in 2023, Terry Rozier had informed the betting ring members that he would be leaving the game early. He then played for the Charlotte Hornets. Now a Miami Heat player, Rozier was arrested in Orlando. According to the reports, Billups took part in the rigged poker games in Manhattan. Kevin Love continues his streak with hilarious Damon Jones arrest reaction Former NBA player Damon Jones was also arrested for his hand in rigged poker games and leaking non-public information to his co-conspirators. Kevin Love also reacted to Jones' arrest. He posted a hilarious clip of Dave Chappelle and Martin Lawrence from the movie &quot;Blue Streak.&quot;&quot;Live look at the Damon Jones interrogation 🗣️,&quot; he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDamon Jones, who worked as LeBron James' pre-game trainer during the 2022-23 season, was booked for allegedly revealing information about the LA Lakers star's availability, shortly after James became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. He also allegedly took $2,500 and revealed information about Anthony Davis' health before the game against the OKC Thunder on Jan. 15, 2024.