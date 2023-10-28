“Top 5 All-Time, he not 5”: Draymond Green sparks speculation about Steph Curry’s place among NBA’s greats

Draymond Green is among those who have witnessed Steph Curry's greatness firsthand. He has once again ignited the debate about the Greatest of All Time on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), stating that Curry is one of the top five players among the greatest NBA players.

After Curry’s masterclass against the Sacramento Kings, Green took to X to shower praise on his teammate. Speaking of top five players all-time, Green said his teammate was top 5 All-Time and not fifth on the list.

“30 Top 5 All Time. He not 5!,” Green wrote.

Green is sure to be biased towards his teammate with whom he has won four championships. However, this is not the first time he has given Curry his vote amongst the top five greatest list.

Earlier, he had said that everyone has a GOAT list and the list is also debatable. On The Draymond Green Show, the defensive star said Curry was the greatest.

“(Steph) is the greatest. So that confidence runs different, but I think we all here in this world know, there's no debate. He's the greatest, and that's a special thing."

Of course, there is no right sequence and no right top-five list when it comes to naming the top five players in basketball history. Being on the list is itself a testament to the player’s greatness and certainly, Steph Curry deserves that. After winning his maiden NBA Finals MVP and his fourth championship, Curry’s position in the GOAT list generated another buzz to the debate.

Draymond Green reveals his top five greatest NBA players list

Earlier, in Season 2 of “Throwing Bones”, with his former teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson, and actor Rome Flynn, Draymond Green shared his list of GOATs. Sharing his list, Green took LeBron at number one and Michael Jordan at number two. However, the most controversial inclusion was Curry.

35:29 “My top five is LJ [LeBron James] No. 1, MJ [Michael Jordan] No. 2, Kob [Kobe Bryant] No. 3, Steph [Curry] No. 4, and Shaq [Shaquille O'Neal] No. 5. Bron started in '03. By 2005, Bron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA, no matter what the game did.”

While many NBA analysts and players would hesitate to include Curry in the top five on the GOAT list, the 2017 Defensive Player of The Year has not hesitated to give due flowers to his star teammate. However, in fairness to Curry, it is not hard to justify his name on the list.

Curry changed the game of basketball and had an unprecedented impact on the young generation of players. He is a four-time NBA champion, unanimous regular season MVP, one-time finals MVP and the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history.