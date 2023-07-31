Top 5 players who are banned from the NBA

The NBA is a well-oiled business machine. It has its own rules, regulations and procedures to follow. Infringement of any of these rules could mean serious consequences.

The league hasn’t been immune to scandals despite well-established rules. Some of these controversies have resulted in banishment from the league. Adding spice to several controversies is the fact that it involved players who were expected to play well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are a few players who never set foot on an NBA court again after their respective banishments:

#5 Chris Washburn

Chris Washburn was considered one of the best prospects since he was in high school. Scouts raved about his incredible blend of size (6-11) and skills.

The Golden State Warriors picked him third in the 1986 draft. Washburn’s skills never fully developed as he struggled against substance abuse. He went to a drug rehabilitation clinic just a year into his career.

Paul Knepper @paulieknep The 1986 Draft is known as "the drug draft." Len Bias (No. 2) died 2 days after the draft. The careers of Chris Washburn (No. 3), William Bedford (No. 6) & Roy Tarpley (No. 7) were also hampered by drugs. (Left to right, Kenny Walker, Chuck Person, Brad Daugherty, Bias, Washburn) pic.twitter.com/zSkXSt4AaO

In June 1989, the league banned him as he failed three drug tests in three years.

#4 John Drew

John Drew wasn’t on the top of the list of most scouts when he declared eligibility for the 1974 NBA Draft. The Atlanta Hawks, however, took a chance on him and picked him 25th in the second round.

Drew proved his doubters wrong by making it to the All-Star game twice in his eight seasons with the Hawks. The infamous drug addiction in the league took its toll on the forward, though.

During the 1982-83 season, he missed multiple games due to drug rehabilitation. In 1986, the late Commissioner David Stern banned him from the league due to multiple infractions of the substance abuse rules.

Drew was the first player Stern prohibited from playing in the NBA. He could have asked for reinstatement but refused to do so. The disgruntled player was later arrested for selling cocaine to an undercover police agent.

#3 Roy Tarpley

Roy Tarpley was part of the 1986 NBA draft class that also had Chris Washburn. Tarpley was made the seventh pick by the Dallas Mavericks.

The former Michigan standout quickly made his mark as he was selected into the NBA All-Rookie team. The following season, he won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

Roy Tarpley looked destined for bigger things, particularly after his showing against the mighty “Showtime Lakers” in the 1988 playoffs. The start of the 1989-90 season was when things went downhill for Tarpley.

The Dallas Mavericks suspended him after just six games into that season for driving under the influence and for resisting arrest. He played just 45 games that season.

During the 1990-91 season, he was again suspended by David Stern, forcing him to play just five games for another DWI infraction. From 1991-92 until 1993-94, he played in Europe due to substance abuse suspension.

Leading into the 1994-95 season, Roy Tarpley found his way into the NBA and the Dallas Mavericks lineup and played 55 games. The league permanently banned him for another alcohol infringement and court-mandated aftercare program.

#2 O.J. Mayo

The Minnesota Timberwolves drafted O.J. Mayo third in the 2008 NBA Draft but later sent him to the Memphis Grizzlies. He was picked ahead of Russell Westbrook (4th) and Kevin Love (5th).

Mayo was a member of the All-Rookie team in his debut in pro basketball. In 2011, he was suspended for taking performance-enhancing drugs, which he later blamed on an energy drink.

In 2016, the league dismissed him for violating the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program for two years. He could have asked for reinstatement but did not do so.

#1 Tyreke Evans

The Sacramento Kings made Tyreke Evans the fourth pick of the 2009 draft. He eventually won Rookie of the Year over the likes of Blake Griffin, Steph Curry, James Harden and DeMar DeRozan.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Shocker: Tyreke Evans has been removed and banned from the NBA for violating the league’s drug policy, via @ShamsCharania.

In 2019, Evans was banned for violating the Anti-Drug Program. The league reinstated him in 2022 but no team has shown interest in signing him.

Fact Check: Did Brittney Griner get caught shirtless on video? Exposing truth behind recording of WNBA superstar which resurfaced online

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)