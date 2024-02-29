After the NBA trade deadline, teams around the league will look into the buyout market in a last effort to improve their roster before the playoffs or position themselves in the off-season. Marcus Morris of the Philadelphia 76ers was the most recent buyout that happened, his next team is something to watch as the veteran forward can stretch the floor.

Here are a few key players in the NBA buyout market that teams could sign to help them at the tail end of the season.

5 NBA players in the buyout market looking for their next NBA team

#1) Marcus Morris

Just getting the most recent name on the list, 34-year-old Marcus Morris has just been bought out by the Philadelphia 76ers. In 37 games and seven starts, he has averaged 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 17.2 minutes of playing time.

His real value is his three-point shooting which is at 40% this season and his 6-foot-8 frame would be an asset for those who need another big body to grab some rebounds. Morris could help a contending team deepen their bench and give them at least 12 minutes of quality playing time.

#2) Victor Oladipo

Waived by the Memphis Grizzlies after getting traded by the Houston Rockets, Victor Oladipo has been struggling to make ends meet as he has not suited up in the 2023-24 season.

The two-time NBA All-Star has been in and out of any NBA roster he has been on since the 2018-19 season but once healthy, he can be a force on the floor. However, with his fragile body, his minutes could be restricted but even with limited playing time, can help any team that would avail his services.

#3) Patty Mills

The 35-year-old veteran Patty Mills is now a free agent after his contract was bought out by the Atlanta Hawks.

He has only played 19 minutes for the Hawks and gave them 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. The numbers don't jump out but his veteran leadership is valuable for any team that would like to have him in their locker room.

He still shoots a serviceable 38.2% from the three-point line and he can help out as a solid bench player.

#4) Joe Harris

Another shooter in the buyout market is Joe Harris who last played for the Detroit Pistons. Many have already forgotten that Harris led the league in three-point percentage twice in his career and at 32 years old, he still has some legs in him for a few more years in the NBA.

His recent stint with the Detroit Pistons has been disappointing as his outside presence was sorely missed during the team's 28-game losing streak. Harris still can shoot the ball well and even with limited minutes can give a contending team added depth off the bench.

#5) Killian Hayes

The Killian Hayes era with the Detroit Pistons has ended and the 2020 seventh overall pick in the NBA draft is looking for a team that would take a chance of developing him to reach his potential.

Drafted ahead of Tyrese Haliburton, the young point guard shows flashes that he can indeed distribute the ball in an elite level but his shooting has been a liability. Often linked with the San Antonio Spurs, he shares a French connection with Victor Wembanyama and would be an ideal place for him to shine the big man the looks he needs.