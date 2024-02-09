5 players waived immediately after 2024 NBA trade deadline ft. Spencer Dinwiddie & more

Fans saw teams during the NBA trade deadline actively making moves to improve their roster for the future. This season's trade deadline wasn't like the other seasons, as there weren't any major stars that were moved. However, there were tons of players who were moved around the league.

Many teams addressed the issues they experienced at the season's start. There were a few veterans who were moved around the league. A few of the players traded at the deadline couldn't suit up for the team that acquired them, as they were immediately waived.

Which teams didn't make a deal at the NBA trade deadline?

Most teams in the league made moves in this season's NBA trade deadline. However, a few teams decided to hold on to what they had for the rest of the season.

The LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets did not make any changes to their roster.

Teams like the Lakers, Bulls and Heat have been in the trade news all season long but didn't push through with it.

Let's look at five players who were waived immediately after the trade deadline.

#5. Killian Hayes

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

The Detroit Pistons didn't trade away Killian Hayes at the deadline but made headlines when it was reported that they waived the guard. After four seasons with the Pistons, the team has decided to let go of Hayes and move on with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey as their future backcourt.

Hayes was drafted by the Pistons in 2020 and was the seventh pick. However, he did not develop into the player they wanted him to be and only showed one season of brilliance. Last season, he averaged 10.3 points and 6.2 assists, but his numbers declined this season, as he averaged 6.9 points and 4.9 assists in 42 games.

#4. Marcus Morris

Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers made waves at the NBA trade deadline and added a shooter in Buddy Hield. To complete the trade, the Sixers send Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, three second-round picks and cash considerations to the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers did not waste time trading him to the San Antonio Spurs for Doug McDermott.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the team will likely buy out Morris.

Morris played 37 games for Philly this season and started in seven. He was acquired by the Sixers from the LA Clippers during the James Harden trade at the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

#3. Thaddeus Young

Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls

The Toronto Raptors moved Thaddeus Young to the Brooklyn Nets at the NBA trade deadline. After the trade, he was waived by the Nets, making him a free agent. Young has played 17 years in the league, starting from the 2007-08 season.

Young spent two and a half seasons with the Raptors as their veteran big man. The 35-year-old will likely be signed by a contending team over the next few days. However, there haven't been any rumors as to which teams have taken interest in him.

#2. Cory Joseph

Golden State Warriors v Chicago Bulls

Cory Joseph started the season with the Golden State Warriors and played only 26 games. However, his days with the team were limited as he was traded to the Pacers. Joseph didn't suit up for Indy, as the team waived him after the deal.

The veteran guard has enough experience in the league and will likely be signed by a contending team that needs a point guard. Joseph averaged 2.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg and 1.6 apg for the Warriors. He won the NBA championship with the Spurs in 2014.

#1. Spencer Dinwiddie

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers

The Nets traded Spencer Dinwiddie to the Raptors for Dennis Schroder. Toronto showed they had no plans for him, as he was waived after the deal. According to sources, the Canada-based team wanted to "avoid a $1.5 million upcoming contract bonus for games played."

Teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Lakers and Sixers are rumored to be interested in pursuing the veteran guard. According to sources, the Los Angeles team is the front-runner to sign Dinwiddie.

