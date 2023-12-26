“Tough L”: LeBron James roasts Dez Bryant as he plays EA Madden 24 on live stream

LeBron James playing one of the Christmas Day games has become a ritual for almost two decades. Usually, before the Christmas Day game, it's common to find "The King" shooting and listening to music to get into the zone, but this time, the LA Lakers star decided to go different.

Free agent Dez Bryant, an NFL wide receiver, tweeted that he was playing EA Madden 24 on a live stream. LeBron, a huge NFL fan, responded to Bryant, who said that he was playing live with Foster.

“Tough L Dez! Watch the whole matchup.”

It isn't the only exchange Dez and LeBron have had on social media. Bryant once hilariously called out LeBron for sneaking and constantly scouting all the time. Bryant also admitted on X that the 19-time All-Star player beat him twice in a day.

Amidst all the fun and craziness, there's always a professional side for LeBron, and he was ready to go against the Boston Celtics. However, the Lakers didn't have a great night, as they lost 126-115 to the Celtics, with LeBron scoring only 16 points.

LeBron James wondering why active NBA players cannot be inducted in Hall of Fame

In August Gregg Popovich was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, while he was actively coaching the San Antonio Spurs. Recently, LeBron James took to “X” (formerly called Twitter) to wonder why NBA players cannot be inducted in HoF while they are active, unlike NBA coaches.

LeBron James has played 21 seasons in the league. He's the all-time leading scorer in the NBA (39,363), a four-time NBA champion, a four-time Finals MVP and a four-time league MVP. Lebron is a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, even if he retires today and is the most durable player in NBA history.

The 19-time NBA All-Star, though, wondered on X about why there's a difference between the eligibility for coaches and players to be inducted in the HoF.

“Why do players have to be retired before going into the HOF?? Coaches get in while still coaching, rightfully so. Wondering what’s the difference, though.”

Gregg Popovich is still active as a coach for the San Antonio Spurs and was inducted in the 2023 Hall of Fame class. However, as per rules, NBA players do not become eligible for Hall of Fame induction until their fifth year of retirement from the league.

Maybe LeBron James is pushing for another unprecedented milestone in his resume, i.e. the first player to be inducted in the HoF while being active on the court. That will give him another edge over Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate.