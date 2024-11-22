Trae Young drops $39 billion shoe giant to join Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum & Co. as latest Jordan Brand athlete

After starting his NBA career with Adidas, Trae Young appears to be changing sneaker affiliations. The All-Star guard is now joining an array of other big names under one of the most iconic brands in the industry.

Young first signed with Adidas in 2018 after he was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks. Over the course of six years with the company, Young produced three signature shoes. Back in October, Young made the decision to part ways with the $39 billion brand.

On Friday, it was announced Young will now be joining the Jordan Brand. Other NBA stars affiliated with the company include Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Young, three years removed from making an All-NBA team, is one of the top point guards in the league. This season, he is averaging 21.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game.

With Young switching brands, it means he will have to restart his line of signature shoes. As of now, there is no timetable of when the Hawks guard will get his first official sneaker with the Jordan Brand.

Trae Young speaks on joining Jordan Brand

Shortly after news broke of him joining the Jordan Brand, Young touched on what went into the decision.

"To have the opportunity to join a brand that has a history of greatness is surreal," Young said. "To me, it’s about setting the bar for the people that come after you. I’m grateful MJ did that for people like myself, and my goal is to try and continue that legacy for the young kids, including my brother, that are coming up after me."

Young joining Jordan gives him another connection to Luka Doncic. The two were part of the now-famous trade on draft night 2018, and are now with the same shoe company.

Young's decision to join Jordan comes around the same time that his team is also going through a transitional period. After failing to make the playoffs last year, the Hawks have embraced a youth movement.

Atlanta traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, paving the way for Jalen Johnson to be Young's new running mate. The Hawks also won the draft lottery and took prospect Zaccharie Risacher.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.