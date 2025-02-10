Trae Young makes his feelings known after earning fourth NBA All-Star selection

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young took to social media to make his feelings known as he earned his fourth NBA All-Star call-up on Monday. The 26-year-old will travel to the Bay Area this weekend as he replaces Giannis Antetokounmpo on Charles Barkley's team.

The former Oklahoma star expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to once again suit up as an All-Star on X (formerly Twitter). Captioning the post with a short message Young wrote:

"Some things in life are just bigger than yourself… 4X !" followed by four-star emojis.

This will be Young's first back-to-back All-Star appearance. The Hawks star was a part of the All-Star setup last year replacing Julius Randle in the East squad. Picked as a replacement once again Young's omission was heavily debated at first. Fans and players alike felt that he deserved to be an All-Star and was robbed of a spot on the roster.

However, an injury to Giannis Antentokounmpo allowed Young to be picked instead earning him his fourth-ever All-Star call-up. Trae Young will travel to San Francisco after the Hawks' game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The Hawks guard will be looking forward to playing in the new format which sees 4 teams competing instead of two and will hope to make a case for himself during the weekend.

Trae Young's performances so far and why he deserves an All-Star roster spot

After initially being snubbed by the selectors and fans during the All-Star voting, Trae Young has somehow found his way into the All-Star roster anew. The Hawks star replaces a forward from the East for the second year in a row and will be heading to California on February 14.

Despite being overlooked during the voting process, there is no doubt that Trae Young deserves to be playing in the All-Star game on Sunday. The guard has been having a great season averaging 36.0 minutes per game which is his highest ever.

Young currently averages 25.7 points, 3.2 assists per game while his 11.4 assists per game ranks him first in the league for assists. Nikola Jokic who is in second place has an average of 10.3 assists which shows the quality of Trae Young's performances this season.

Furthermore, the guard has hit the 30-point mark in four of his last five appearances in the league and scored 35 points against the Wizards in the Hawks' last fixture. Although snubbed at first Young being assigned as a replacement for Giannis fit the part well as the Hawks star continues to have an All-Star season.

