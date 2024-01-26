Trae Young minutes restriction: Latest status of Hawks star guard's availability

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young will be on a minutes restriction tonight as his team faces the Dallas Mavericks. Young is under a concussion protocol but will still be available to play. He missed the last two games, which resulted in a back-to-back loss for the Hawks.

Young was diagnosed with a concussion after their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. During the game, the guard was elbowed in the face and was limited to 28 minutes of action. He ended the game with 15 points and five assists.

The two-time All-Star has played 39 games this season and is averaging 26.9 points, three rebounds and 10.8 assists. He is shooting 36.4% of his shots from the three and has the chance to be named a reserve for the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

Young has had 26 double-doubles this season, including nine games where he had 30+ points and 10+ assists. The Hawks are optimistic that they'll finish this season in a decent position. However, their recent trend of losses hasn't helped their chances of being a playoff team

Trae Young was named as one of the top players the LA Lakers would pursue

The LA Lakers are looking forward to a new era, even with the current season still underway. There have been reports that the franchise has internally discussed potentially pursuing Trae Young this offseason. Young isn't alone, as the Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is also on the team's radar.

Young is still signed with the Atlanta Hawks and won't be available until his deal ends in the 2026-27 season, that is, if he exercises his player option. Given how Atlanta has struggled over the past seasons, there's a significant chance that the point guard will be moved.

The Lakers are planning on trading for Young with the few assets they have left. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported about the potential roster upgrade for the California team.

"The Lakers have discussed internally the possibility of packaging three picks, along with players they already have on their books, to pursue a bona fide star, such as Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers or Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, team sources told ESPN," McMenamin wrote.

The Lakers have had a notable amount of ups and downs during the LeBron James era. They are hoping a different era will arrive once they acquire a new star and hopefully form a Big 3 with James.

