Trae Young playfully dismisses Mikal Bridges hitting Ice Trae celebration with middle finger emoji.

Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young had a hilarious reaction on social reaction to Brooklyn Nets star forward Mikal Bridges imitating his ‘Ice Trae’ celebration in their game on Saturday.

Young missed their road game against the Nets, his fourth straight after suffering a torn ligament in the fifth finger of his left hand in their game on Feb. 23 against the Toronto Raptors. He had surgery and is expected to be out for at least four weeks.

But despite not being with his squad, the three-time All-Star still followed the Hawks, even finding time to hilariously react to a play that Bridges made against his team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a clip shared on X by The Brooklyn Way, Bridges hit a three from top of the key and did the ‘Ice Trae’ celebration while looking at the Hawks bench.

Young shared the video while putting a middle finger and a laughing emoji as caption:

Expand Tweet

Brooklyn went on to win its second consecutive game over Atlanta, 114-102. It was in follow-up to its 124-97 victory on Thursday.

Bridges finished with a game-high 38 points. Cam Johnson added 23 of his own for the Nets (24-36).

For the Hawks, it was Saddiq Bey who showed the way with 23 points, with Dejounte Murray adding 20 points and 11 assists.

The loss dropped Atlanta to 26-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Trae Young optimistic following finger surgery

Trae Young was upbeat following a successful surgery on his injured finger early this week. He is set for a four-week rehabilitation after which he will be reevaluated.

‘Ice Trae’ sustained the injury in their 123-121 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 23. It was not clear at which point he injured his fifth finger as he was able to play 35 minutes in said game, finishing with 11 points and seven assists.

On Feb. 28, he shared photos on social media platform X of him in the hospital before and after surgery. He remained optimistic despite the tough break he was dealt and looking forward to coming back stronger and better at some point.

He wrote on the caption, which was accompanied by a verse from 1 Corinthians 15:10:

"Made it through .. 1st surgery & God Willing my last.. don’t worry I’ll be ready when the time is right !"

Expand Tweet

Prior to getting hurt, Trae Young was having another solid season despite his team struggling. He had averages of 26.4 points, 10.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.5 minutes in 51 games, which he all started in.

Last month, he made it to his third All-Star Game as player replacement to the injured Julius Randle of the New York Knicks.

In six seasons with the Hawks, Trae Young has tallied averages of 25.6 points and 9.5 assists in 404 games.