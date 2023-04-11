What are Trae Young's contract details with Atlanta Hawks? Salary, duration, and more 

Trae Young's contract just began this season, and will last for the next couple of years. If they choose, the Atlanta Hawks will have their star point guard for the foreseeable future.

Last offseason, Young signed a five-year, $215 million max contract extension with the Hawks. After being drafted fifth overall in 2018, he quickly proved to be an offensive juggernaut. In the early stages of his career, Young was a two-time All-Star, made an All-NBA team and led Atlanta to the Eastern Conference finals.

The Hawks star played in 73 games this season and averaged 26.2 points, 10.2 assists (career-high) and 3.0 rebounds. It was his fourth-straight season of averaging at least 25 points and nine assists per game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking deeper into Trae Young's contract, his salary is set to increase with each passing year. This season he made $37 million, and is slated to make $40 million in 2024. By the final year of the deal he will be making $48.9 million.

As far as duration goes, Young can be signed through the 2026-2027 season. However, he has an early termination option that could allow him to become a free agent after the 2025-26 season. If he rides the deal out completely, he's set to be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.

Will any team be willing to take on Trae Young's contract?

It might not seem important now, but Trae Young's contract could be an important topic of conversation this offseason. Depending on how things go for the Atlanta Hawks in the postseason, he could be on the move. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer recently reported that the front office has the green light to explore trades for the young guard.

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA theringer.com/nba/2023/4/10/… There’s a lot at stake for Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, starting this week in the play-in tournament. New on @ringer There’s a lot at stake for Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, starting this week in the play-in tournament. New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2023/4/10/…

Since reaching the conference finals in 2021, the Hawks have been a mediorce team at best. They brought in Dejounte Murray this offseason, and it didn't move the needle the way they thought it would. That being said, the only change they really haven't made at this point is their star.

If Young is put on the trade block, one has to wonder if a team will be willing to take on his contract. Not only is it a long-term deal, but his steadily increasing salary is also a factor.

While he's still approaching his prime, Young has clear weaknesses that cannot be changed. In today's NBA, it seems unlikely a team will trade for a 6-foot-1 guard making $40+ million a year.

Poll : 0 votes