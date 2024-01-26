Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is reportedly no longer interested in dating an athlete. But she still wants someone who she can share her passions with, including attending LA Lakers games.

Nicole started dating Kelce in 2017 and had an on-and-off relationship with him for five years. The NFL star has since found a new love in superstar Taylor Swift.

It is not yet known if Nicole has found a new boyfriend. However, making an appearance in Behind the Likes podcast, she shared her preference for would-be partners.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The sports journalist and fashion influencer said:

“I’ll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage. I would love to just date someone that … I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me.”

“So, I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Laker game, that’s my kind of guy.”

Kayla Nicole graduated from Pepperdine University with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and is very passionate about sports.

After graduating, she did courtside reporting for different media outlets like ESPN and Barstool Sports, among others.

She also owns her own fitness brand, Tribe Therepe. It has been described as “feel-good fitness" which incorporates different elements she has learned throughout the years.

Kayla Nicole continues to support LA Lakers

While she is no longer with Travis Kelce, Kayla Nicole continues to support the purple and gold, which is seemingly her favorite NBA team.

To celebrate her 32nd birthday last November, she spent it with friends to watch the Battle of Los Angeles between the Lakers and Clippers on courtside at the Crypto.com Arena.

Nicole was fashionably dressed with a skin-tight dress that featured dragons and swords as she watched the Lakers defeat their city rivals, 130-125, in overtime.

Expand Tweet

In one of her earlier Instagram posts, she showcased her support for the Lakers as she wore a retro jersey of the late great Kobe Bryant, captioning it with:

“24 forevaaaaa eva. ♾️”

Still another, in one of her reporting gigs, she was seen wearing a Lakers jersey while reporting outside the Staples Center, the forerunner of Crypto.com Arena.

Kayla Nicole was with Chiefs tight end Kelce for five years until they broke up sometime in 2022.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!