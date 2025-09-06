"Treating custody like it’s free agency": Gilbert Arenas brutally taunts Brittany Renner over heated clash with ex PJ Washington

The heated exchange between PJ Washington and his ex, Brittany Renner, over their son has been doing the rounds on social media. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas held nothing back and taunted Renner for deliberately trying to sabotage Washington's image.On Friday, Arenas posted a segment of his conversation with his fiancée, Melli Monaco, sharing his view on the incident where Renner played a recording of his crying son to gain custody in the court. Arenas dismissed, saying it isn't unusual for the child to cry when he's taken away from his mother.&quot;I just don't get it. Obviously, a son is more attached to his mother at that age, because the mother loves them, give them everything they want,&quot; Arenas said . &quot;They don't say no. If he only sees his father once a week, obviously, a child leaving the comfort of his home and going with his father, he's gonna cry, cuz he is leaving his mom, because that's what he is comfortable with.&quot;The former NBA player slammed Renner for recording the incident and potentially using it in court to gain full custody.&quot;So the fact that you're trying to use that as some type of evidence like 'oh! he don't wanna be with you,'&quot; Arenas added. &quot;Duh! That's normal. So you're filming it, thinking you're about to use it in court, so you take away visitation.&quot; Arenas said that when PJ Jr. grows up and starts to learn about Washington, his son might not even want to be with his mother because he would identify more with his father.The three-time NBA All-Star player also taunted Renner for treating child custody like &quot;free agency.&quot;&quot;Brittany Renner out here treating custody like it’s free agency,&quot; he said. &quot;She trying to get max contracts off custody rights 💀 lil man gon’ be the only kid in AAU with a sneaker deal just to cover mom’s lawyer fees.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat happened between Brittany Renner and PJ Washington?On Wednesday, a video of a heated exchange between PJ Washington, his wife, Alisah Chanel and Brittany Renner and her mother surfaced on social media.The video opened with Washington standing at Renner's door to receive his son, PJ Jr. However, as soon as the Mavs player took his son from Renner, PJ Jr. started crying. Renner looked at the camera and said it happened every time Washington came to take him.&quot;This is the third time he has done this. He doesn't want to go with you, so actually show up, coz he does this every time,&quot; Renner told Washington as he walked towards his car.Washington defended himself, saying that his son was crying because he was a baby. The entire video was recorded by Renner's mother, who later got in a heated exchange with the Mavs forward. She confronted him about his &quot;f*** this&quot; comment during his argument with Renner.&quot;suck my d***,&quot; Washington told Renner's mom.&quot;Maybe I would if you had one Pu*** a** b****,&quot; Renner's mother said, quickly unleashing on Washington's wife, Chanel.&quot;A $170,000 to you h*e but a $11,000 to your son's bank account,&quot; she said.Before the video ended, Renner's mother challenged PJ Washington's wife to get out of the car after the latter used some NSFW words towards her.