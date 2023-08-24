Trevor Ariza refuels Kobe Bryant 'Just get the rebound' memes with old text from his erstwhile Lakers teammate on his 45th birthday

Kobe Bryant could've turned 45 years old on Wednesday as it's his birthday, and many are taking their time to honor him in various ways. One of the unique birthday tributes was Trevor Ariza's, as he shared a meme in honor of how the Black Mamba used to play.

Ariza played with Bryant for a season and a half, after he was traded to the LA Lakers in the 2007-08 season. He was a huge help in their quest to win the 2009 title against the Orlando Magic.

The NBA journeyman shared a screenshot of his exchange with Kobe for the legend's birthday, which started the "Just get the rebound" memes.

This started the memes that have been rampant, since then, about Bryant's selfish playstyle. It's known that the five-time champion plays selfishly, and many weren't happy with how he played oftentimes.

Still, the way he played was effective and resulted in the Lakers franchise winning more titles.

Many paid tributes to the legend on Wednesday to honor him and celebrate his birthday. Ariza took on the humorous path and won the fans.

Kobe Bryant's wife and daughter pay tribute to the legend on his birthday

While many NBA pages have paid tribute to the late superstar, none can compare to the tributes that Kobe Bryant's family had for his birthday. Both Vanessa and Natalia, their firstborn, posted pictures on their Instagram accounts to remember the Lakers legend.

Vanessa posted a series of photos in remembrance of her late husband. The pictures showcased how in love they were behind the limelight and even included a sweet moment of the two of them when Bryant won his Academy Award in 2018.

"Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever. ❤️ #82378" Vanessa posted.

Natalia, on the other hand, posted a picture of herself being carried by her father when she was a toddler. In the caption, she kept it simple and greeted Kobe Bryant.

"Happy Birthday Daddy," Natalia wrote.

Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, died in 2020 in a helicopter crash. The two were reportedly heading to Gianna's basketball game at the NBA star's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. During the trip, it was foggy and resulted in a hillside crash.

Every year, fans and the entire NBA family take time to honor the greatness and the lives of Kobe and Gianna, together with those who were with them during their accident.

