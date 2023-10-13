"Tryna pull Shaq numbers" - Kenneth Lofton Jr. weighing whopping 300 pounds at Grizzlies training camp has fans roasting him

Kenneth Lofton Jr. has drawn mixed reactions from fans after reportedly arriving at training camp at over 300 pounds.

Chris Vernon from the Athletic reported that Lofton Jr. showed up to camp having gained over 25 pounds; he weighed 275 pounds last season.

The report of the Grizzlies player gaining weight drew mixed reactions from NBA fans on X.

Lofton Jr. averaged only 7.3 minutes per game for the Memphis Grizzlies last season. However, he averaged five points, shooting over 52% from the field.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. is ready for 2023-24 season

Things are looking promising for Kenneth Lofton Jr. as he prepares for the regular season. Last season, he proved that he had the ability to get the job done on the floor. At 6-foot-6, he is not as big as Shaquille O’Neal but has the body to bully a defender in the paint. Many have compared him to former Grizzlies player Zach Randolph.

In the last game of the regular season against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Lofton Jr. scored a season-high 42 points, shooting 68% from the field

Despite that, he has not earned a regular spot on the team due to the presence of players like Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr.

He started the 2023–24 preseason on a promising note. The Grizzlies played their first preseason game against the Indiana Pacers. Lofton Jr. scored 11 points in just 11 minutes, shooting 83.3% from the field. He also shot 100% from the 3-point line. Despite being given little playing time so far, he has been able to win Taylor Jenkins’ trust and might perhaps get more minutes once the season starts.