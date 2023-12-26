“Turn me up russ!!”: LA rapper 310babii reacts to Russell Westbrook acing the ‘Soak City’ (Do it) dance challenge

Watching Russell Westbrook on the courtside before the game is just a treat for NBA fans. Broadie likes to groove to the rap songs playing in the arena during the pre-game shootout.

In a recent video on Instagram, Russ was seen dancing to 310babii’s song Soak City (Do It), which was being played in the Crypto.com arena. Looking at the video, it seemed like the LA Clippers star knew the song by heart.

Durk Banks, who goes by the stage name 310babii and is also the artist of the song, gave a shout-out to Russ after watching him dance to his song. He first commented,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Turn me up Russ!!” and later on commented with a fire emoji on the same post.

This was not the only song that Russ was lip-syncing to. He was also seen later grooving to Lucy Pearl’s song.

Westbrook is not the only player who likes to groove to music before a game to relax. His teammate James Harden also likes to dance and groove to songs before the game.

Russell Westbrook considers himself an elite defender

Russell Westbrook is among the all-time great players, and his career accolades would need another page in the book to cover. He is an MVP, a two-time scoring champion, a three-time assists leader, and has made it to the All-NBA Team nine times in his career.

However, one of the things that is still missing from his resume is the All-NBA Defense Team. This season, the nine-time All-Star player has put his head on the defensive side of the floor, wanting to leave a mark.

In a recent interview with Andrew Greif from the LA Times, Westbrook said that this season he is one of the top defenders in the league. However, he also added that he is not getting enough credit in that area.

“Ain’t too many people defending better than me at this point if we keeping it honest,” Westbrook said. “But I’ll let the numbers speak for that and let y’all talk about it but we just keeping it a buck.”

To his credit, even coach Tye Lue has come out and highlighted the elite defense Russ is showing this season. When asked if making the All-NBA Defensive Team this season was on his to-do list, Westbrook stated he doesn't feel the need to prove himself at this stage in his career.