"Turned to me and said 'F you': Mike Brown reveals Keegan Murray's savage response after sideline spat during Lakers-Kings

Since the Sacramento Kings drafted Keegan Murray fourth overall last year, he has had a key role on the team. Recently, coach Mike Brown detailed a minor altercation between him and the young forward.

It all began when Brown took Keegan Murray out of the game for committing a turnover on a play where he should have shot a three. The two had a discussion about it, and he learned his lesson. Later in the game, Murray had a funny way of telling his coach that he got the message.

After the Sacramento Kings' win over the LA Lakers on Sunday, Brown touched on the explicits Murray used at him after being subbed out.

"I told him the only reason he'll probably come out of games this year when he's not supposed to if he doesn't shoot the freakin ball," Brown said. The next opportunity he got, he shot it, and I think (he) turned to me and said F you."

Some coaches might not have liked that coming from a young player, but Brown appears to have gotten a kick out of it.

Most importantly, he got a key young player to buy into his plan. Murray finished with 17 points and connected on three of his nine attempts from beyond the arc.

Keegan Murray has key role on the Sacramento Kings

It might seem like Mike Brown is coming down hard on a young player, but he has good reason to. Keegan Murray has an important role in the Sacramento Kings' offense, which is why the coach needs him in the right frame of mind.

Last season, Keegan Murray set an NBA record for most threes made by a rookie, with 206. After Murray shot over 41% on high volume last season, Brown wants to see an uptick in his attempts in year two. For that to happen, he will have to pull him in games when he's not letting it fly from the deep.

Three-point shooting is a key component in the modern NBA offense, especially for a team like the Kings. Because their offense is centered around two non-shooters, they need players around them to open up the floor.

If guys like Murray aren't hunting 3-point attempts, it allows opposing defenses to shrink the floor on De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Even in his second season, Murray has proven that he's capable of being an effective high-volume shooter. Tht's why Brown will continue to push him to be aggressive, no matter what it takes.