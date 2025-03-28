Tyrese Haliburton & $117,089,280 star hop on the viral Saratoga Water flex trend

Tyrese Haliburton is the latest big name to join the viral Saratoga Water flex trend. It wasn't just the Indiana Pacers star who used his social media to join the viral trend, as the Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle also joined in.

On Friday, Haliburton posted a picture of himself holding his Saratoga Water bottle on his Instagram story.

"Evening routine," he captioned the post.

Tyrese Haliburton's IG story [Credit: IG/@tyresehaliburton]

Randle posted the picture of his Saratoga Water bottle in the middle of the basketball floor in an unidentified facility where the $117,089,280 star (according to Spotrac) was practicing.

"[Locked] in," wrote Randle in the caption with the lock emoji.

[Credit: IG/@juliusrandle30]

The Saratoga Water flex trend originated with social media influencer Ashton Hall, whose viral morning routine video highlighted the cobalt blue Saratoga water bottle as a constant feature. He claimed the routine transformed his life forever.

Following the video's viral success, prominent figures like English broadcaster Piers Morgan and others have joined the trend. Tyrese Haliburton and Julius Randle participating in the trend will only increase the popularity of the product among NBA fans.

Tyrese Haliburton reacts to LeBron James' buzzer-beater against Pacers

LeBron James' buzzer-beater to seal the LA Lakers' victory over the Indiana Pacers was one of the wildest moments in the 2024-25 NBA season. With the Pacers leading by 119-118 in the last seconds of the game, James tipped in a miss from Luka Doncic to take a 120-119 win on the road.

Although it was a heartbreaking loss for Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers, the Pacers guard found a silver lining. It was the first time that Tyrese Haliburton faced a loss in a buzzer-beater, and felt it was fitting that it was none other than LeBron who handed him the walk-off.

"It's my first time ever being walked off in the NBA, so it's only fitting that it was him," Tyrese Haliburton said.

"It's just part of the fun and the back-and-forth in the NBA. [I] enjoy competing against those guys. Yeah, it's a lot of fun."

The Lakers and the Pacers have similar records with a similar standing in their conferences. LA currently holds the fourth seed in the West with a 44-29 record, identical with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Pacers also hold the fourth seed in the East with a 43-30 record.

This season, Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. He is shooting 46.9% (a career-low) from the field.

